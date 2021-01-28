 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida men need $500,000 to save Beer Can Island. After starting their fundraising efforts in October 2020 they have only $499,110 left to reach their goal   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Advertising, fewer snowbirds, Tampa Bay charities, St. Petersburg, Florida  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rare "read this story and end up hating everyone involved" news story.

Thanks for renewing my hope in misanthropy as an ingrained worldview, Subby!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500,000? You want a beer can island, I can build you one for a lot cheaper than that. These guys must be craft beer snobs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can figure out how to raise the cash to buy a private island then you should be able to come up with the scratch needed to save it. If not then sell it to someone with more cash or watch all of that investment get washed away.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course it's eroding. That's why you don't build islands out of beer cans, duh.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But climate change and sea level rise aren't real!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Well, of course it's eroding. That's why you don't build islands out of beer cans, duh.


It's my Friday and I'll do what I want!
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing climate change is a big hoax and sea levels aren't rising.  Beer Can Island is just eroding away because of natural erosion caused by large ships see, that's the ticket.  They just need a half million because all the beer cans will float away...
 
winchester92
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As the island shrinks, does their property tax bill also get smaller ???
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
popular boating and camping destination known by locals as Beer Can Island

When I was a teenager we had places like this, but we actually picked up our beer cans.
 
verydrab
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
white people problems
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But a recent survey of the island shared with the Tampa Bay Times said it is 8.9 acres. The owners said that is more than two acres smaller than in December 2017 when they purchased the island

Why would an island in the ocean continue to lose surface area?

How could the waters surrounding an island overtake the island's lands?

Has the island lost some of its buoyancy, and sinks?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Surprised this isn't about one of those floating garbage patches?
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wax_on: But climate change and sea level rise aren't real!


I hear what your saying and I'm sure that sea level rise has a percentage to do with it, but this is literally an island that maintained its existence only by being a dredge dump. I don't know if it was a natural sandbar that got supported by being a dredge dump or if it actually came into being as a man-made island, it wasn't going to survive even the wind and waves without continual human maintenance.

Since the dredge companies stopped dumping on it a quite a few year ago, it's just been eroding ever since. Florida will absolutely sink under the pressures of global warming, however this island didn't have a chance even if given an absolutely flawless climate; not without us dumping multiple shipping containers of sand on it every year.

When it was literally a dump, it was a red-neck drinking spot where they could get away with shiat that isn't allowed in public. Since it got purchased and "tamed," but has since remained in constant court battles, now it's a lamer  drinking spot that keeps getting smaller because the dredging companies have new places to dump that don't require working around permanent party infrastructure.

In short it'd be nice to point at global warming as the cause, but this is just stupidity all the way around and even if global warming has moved water lines up a few feet now, if it were the sole cause of the demise of this island, most of St. Pete/Clearwater and Tampa itself would be underwater by now. It never should have been sold or purchased, if the dumping companies found new ways to move their sand they should have just let it blow away, not try and sell it to someone trying to turn it into a Fyre Festival grounds.
 
redsquid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The reason the island is eroding is because it's dredge spoil from the nearby shipping channel serving a major port. Florida's intercoastal waterways are dotted with these. They make great nesting spots for birds, plantings for mangrove restoration and camping spots.
 
redsquid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, what drayo76 said!
 
winchester92
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: But a recent survey of the island shared with the Tampa Bay Times said it is 8.9 acres. The owners said that is more than two acres smaller than in December 2017 when they purchased the island

Why would an island in the ocean continue to lose surface area?

How could the waters surrounding an island overtake the island's lands?

Has the island lost some of its buoyancy, and sinks?


Not sure if these are serious questions^

If so, here are the answers.
The island loses area by shoreline erosion. Waves, wind, rainstorms and hurricanes loosen the sand and wash the material back into the ocean. It's not a volcanic island, so it's not the top of an undersea mountain protruding above the waterline. It's a man made island which was created by dredging the sea floor elsewhere and dumping the material in that spot. So it was loose uncompacted material to begin with, likely only being held together but the root structures of the trees and plants that grew there. Also, islands are not a "floating" land mass, so it has nothing to do with buoyancy. If they floated unconnected to the sea floor below, they would simply float away.
 
