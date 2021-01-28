 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Is that a snake in your pants, or are you just happy to see me down under?   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Scary, Snake, Elapidae, black snake, Adelaide, Adelaide Hills woman, Snake catcher Tom Dunning, Squamata, Mr Dunning  
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, it's a snake in her drawers.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah yes, it's good to recognize you again, Australia. Thought you were becoming a safe space for a while there.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nasty venom though no recorded deaths. Non-aggressive.

Such info should be in articles, not require me to google.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Nasty venom though no recorded deaths.


Jeez, an immortal snake!
 
