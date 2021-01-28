 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   New statue in Belgrade is... something. Something like "Sarumon on a Kinder Egg" or "King Arthur from Monty Python and the Holy Grail riding a turtle lit up like a nuclear explosion"   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Creepy, Serbs, Niš, Studenica monastery, Serbian Orthodox Church, Serbia, Belgrade, Wednesday night of a grandiose monument, United Arab Emirates  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 10:39 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Jesus isn't  turning the other cheek anymore.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It must be art because nobody understands it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
it represents "the anchor of the whole Serbian nation."

What would a landlocked nation need with an anchor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I could not read the article, but from what I saw from the picture provided by ThatguyFromTheInternet. Thank you for that. I see nothing wrong with it. The way the headline described it, I was expecting a fallic symbol. It would have been much more interesting.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Heritage not hate!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The new Balkan states that appeared after Yugoslavia's collapse in the 90s are in a rush to quickly write new histories reaching as far back as they dare, now that the pseudo-legitimacy of former Yugoslavia is gone and the tensions and the wars following the breakup nearly ruined them.

Apparently building a bunch of massive monuments is an important part of this new history-writing effort - very patriotic and also helping during the democratic elections they're having.

Nation-building's baby steps, you had them everywhere, just a lot earlier when there was no internet to ridicule them.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's standing on a Nachos Belgrade.  Talk about glorifying the past; does Taco Bell even make that anymore?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: it represents "the anchor of the whole Serbian nation."

What would a landlocked nation need with an anchor?

[Fark user image 850x356]


The "Greater Serbia" people still believe that all of the former Yugoslavia is theirs, so in their mind they've got loads of coastline.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They have chosen... poorly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.