(SoraNews24)   Assault and pepper   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
238 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 9:30 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy at the second to last Airbnb offered me any drink I wanted waiting for me in the am. I said great, I'd love a Red Bull, he said "Red Bull? That shiat is sooooo bad for you, I am not getting you a Red Bull. Come on man I can tell you're smarter than that, how about a coffee?" I was so insulted, and angry I couldn't see straight. I will only do this when I must for work, luckily it's not often.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My house my rules
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't give a crap if people salt or pepper food I prepare.

If they don't taste it first though, I do judge them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was at a cookout a few years ago and when some guy asked for ketchup with his steak he was told all he could have was hotdogs and hamburgers like the other kids.

/should have stabbed him
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Advice: if this offends you, don't leave a pepper shaker out on the table for people to use.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just don't tell them the fork is dirty.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

