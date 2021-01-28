 Skip to content
(The Hill) Redditraders go all Little John on Robin Hood for cancelling Christmas
36
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curre​n​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
6nome
40 minutes ago  
A Wall Street company named Robin Hood. More like Robbin' (the) Hood
 
kittyhas1000legs
40 minutes ago  

I wonder if some other hedge funds or stocks might get all wonky or lose a bunch of money.

A bunch of jerks on the internet might lead to the next great recession? Seems very on-brand for this decade.
 
lolmao500
39 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the hedge funds managers jumping from their windows tomorrow at 4PM EST when their loss of several billion dollars are effective.

/I hope a bunch of rich republicans had their money with them
 
aungen
38 minutes ago  
It's all BITCOIN.

The whales move, the little fish profit or fall based on their movements.  Pump and dump schemes apparently work here just like they did in the crypto markets.  They've been common over there.  And Robinhood started as a crypto company, switching quickly away to appear more legit.

Still just proving how unstable everything ACTUALLY is.
 
DOCTORD000M
36 minutes ago  
nytmare
34 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse
33 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [memegenerator.net image 321x283]


Rich people are losing money because regular people found a way to make money, despite rules meant to prevent this from happening.

Now rich people are trying to change the rules mid game, and no one is happy.
 
gunsmack
32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curre​n​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.


When the intermediary prevents you from buying a stock but allows you to sell, then later sells your shares "in your own interest" (always read the EULA, it's in there), then Nope! conspiracy.
 
Opacity
30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curre​n​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.


Circuit breakers were put in place (broadly) to stop program trading when some event occurred that made preexisting orders irrelevant, and necessary to adjust or cancel. They give humans a few minutes to update the machines to do the correct things based on the realities of the world. Nothing that occurred today, or the past few days, would have changed based on hitting a circuit breaker. Nor will tomorrow, hell circuit breakers may even accelerate tomorrow or Mondays fall.
 
daffy
29 minutes ago  
Being too poor to have stock in anything, this all amuses me. Watching rich people scream about loosing some of there Millions is great entertainment.
 
NathanAllen
28 minutes ago  
I don't know if the Redditers are good people or bad people.

But, how is doing pretty much the same thing HFT companies not legal for people to do?
 
Boloxor the Insipid
28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: DOCTORD000M: [memegenerator.net image 321x283]

Rich people are losing money because regular people found a way to make money, despite rules meant to prevent this from happening.

Now rich people are trying to change the rules mid game, and no one is happy.


Sadly, no, regular people did not find a way to make money.  What they are doing is forcing the person who owes them money to go bankrupt.  Bankrupt people don't pay their debts, and thus the regular people are screwing themselves.   Most of the people who got into this know that they will likely lose their investment.   Sadly, there are greedy know-nothings who think this is a get rich quick scheme, when really its just a drive by shooting in the financial district.
 
Claude Ballse
28 minutes ago  

gunsmack: foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curren​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.

When the intermediary prevents you from buying a stock but allows you to sell, then later sells your shares "in your own interest" (always read the EULA, it's in there), then Nope! conspiracy.


Yeah, but EULA terms aren't always enforceable. They could write in there that you're subject to penalties that are illegal, but agreeing to them doesn't automatically circumvent the law and allow them to be executed.
 
berylman
27 minutes ago  
dustman81
25 minutes ago  

Boloxor the Insipid: Claude Ballse: DOCTORD000M: [memegenerator.net image 321x283]

Rich people are losing money because regular people found a way to make money, despite rules meant to prevent this from happening.

Now rich people are trying to change the rules mid game, and no one is happy.

Sadly, no, regular people did not find a way to make money.  What they are doing is forcing the person who owes them money to go bankrupt.  Bankrupt people don't pay their debts, and thus the regular people are screwing themselves.   Most of the people who got into this know that they will likely lose their investment.   Sadly, there are greedy know-nothings who think this is a get rich quick scheme, when really its just a drive by shooting in the financial district.


Some are in this to make a quick killing, but it looks like most are in this to drive a hedge fund into bankruptcy. They saw that the hedge fund painted themselves into a corner by shorting 130% of the available float and decided to use their greed against them and burn them to the ground.
 
lolmao500
25 minutes ago  

Boloxor the Insipid: Most of the people who got into this know that they will likely lose their investment.


They dont care.

Paying to see a marvel movie or buying stocks to bankrupt a bunch of rich pricks is the same but one is much more entertaining and for much longer.
 
ctighe2353
25 minutes ago  

Opacity: foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curren​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.

Circuit breakers were put in place (broadly) to stop program trading when some event occurred that made preexisting orders irrelevant, and necessary to adjust or cancel. They give humans a few minutes to update the machines to do the correct things based on the realities of the world. Nothing that occurred today, or the past few days, would have changed based on hitting a circuit breaker. Nor will tomorrow, hell circuit breakers may even accelerate tomorrow or Mondays fall.


Today's issues were the trading platforms not allowing buying but allowing selling.  Not all platforms but many of them.  When you have 75% of stock holders only able to sell the price will tank.
Robinhood stopped buys, turns out they use one of the bastards who were heavy shorting gme for processing trades.  That company has already been fined for handling trades improperly, waiting to execute, cancelling trades etc.
 
gunsmack
24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: gunsmack: foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curren​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.

When the intermediary prevents you from buying a stock but allows you to sell, then later sells your shares "in your own interest" (always read the EULA, it's in there), then Nope! conspiracy.

Yeah, but EULA terms aren't always enforceable. They could write in there that you're subject to penalties that are illegal, but agreeing to them doesn't automatically circumvent the law and allow them to be executed.


Pretty sure we'll find out how enforceable they are during the class-action.
 
lolmao500
19 minutes ago  
Naido
19 minutes ago  
Boloxor the Insipid:

drive by shooting in the financial district.

Yes please.  In fact, all of them should happen there in the future.
 
LineNoise
17 minutes ago  
I think the funny part about all of this, is people who are trying to game the system, are upset that others are better at it than themselves.
 
LineNoise
16 minutes ago  
and are now rage quitting, over a video game stock.
 
baronbloodbath
14 minutes ago  
Fark_Guy_Rob
14 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I don't know if the Redditers are good people or bad people.

But, how is doing pretty much the same thing HFT companies not legal for people to do?


Tons of things are legal for rich people that aren't available, legal, or possible for poor people.

It's because they make the rules.
 
theToadMan
12 minutes ago  

dustman81: Boloxor the Insipid: Claude Ballse: DOCTORD000M: [memegenerator.net image 321x283]

Rich people are losing money because regular people found a way to make money, despite rules meant to prevent this from happening.

Now rich people are trying to change the rules mid game, and no one is happy.

Sadly, no, regular people did not find a way to make money.  What they are doing is forcing the person who owes them money to go bankrupt.  Bankrupt people don't pay their debts, and thus the regular people are screwing themselves.   Most of the people who got into this know that they will likely lose their investment.   Sadly, there are greedy know-nothings who think this is a get rich quick scheme, when really its just a drive by shooting in the financial district.

Some are in this to make a quick killing, but it looks like most are in this to drive a hedge fund into bankruptcy. They saw that the hedge fund painted themselves into a corner by shorting 130% of the available float and decided to use their greed against them and burn them to the ground.


This is what has these billionaire traders/funds scared shiatless. Rational traders engage in the market to make money long/short, legal/illegal there is always a plan but a coordinated group willing to lose it all just to torch a bunch of rich people. They can't fight that and can only hope they hang on long enough for those with nothing to lose too finally crap out
 
Marcus Aurelius
10 minutes ago  
If Wall Street wants restrictions, this is a great way to get them.  They created this monster, let them get eaten by it.

/we can hope
//HOLD
 
The Irresponsible Captain
9 minutes ago  
Suddenly everyone took notice.

I don't know what drugs 2021 is on but it's a wild trip!
 
2fardownthread
9 minutes ago  
So which is better, working people so hard that they have no free time or extra money, or giving them enough money and free time that all they can do for fun is get together in groups and run scams?

Less of A and more of B, or vice versa?

I have a better idea. How about people concentrate on not wasting CAPITAL? Save it. Invest it in actual productive activity. Pay for your child's education. Buy some equipment that will improve your productivity. Learn a new skill. Put solar panels on your roof. Get a 1% loan and improve your property. Start a business. Don't seek risk. Invest in yourself.

Gambling, lottery tickets, drugs, tattoos, boob jobs, stripper bars, alcohol, etc. suck up a lot of money and don't do anybody any good. Throw in some Trump and guns and nasty politics and you can paint a picture of a society picking itself apart because people are not engaging in productive activity. They will be hiring lawyers now. That will solve everything.

Is that preachy? Hey. No religion here. We have spent years railing on the sloth and greed of the 1%, and Robin Hood is showing us what we get if poorer folks take over. We get the same movie, different actors.
 
Marcus Aurelius
8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: NathanAllen: I don't know if the Redditers are good people or bad people.

But, how is doing pretty much the same thing HFT companies not legal for people to do?

Tons of things are legal for rich people that aren't available, legal, or possible for poor people.

It's because they make the rules.


^ This.  Redditors are taking advantage of someone else who is ALREADY BREAKING THE LAW.  You can't legally loan out 130% of a company's shares.  They just happened to notice.
 
Captain Walker
5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: gunsmack: foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curren​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.

When the intermediary prevents you from buying a stock but allows you to sell, then later sells your shares "in your own interest" (always read the EULA, it's in there), then Nope! conspiracy.

Yeah, but EULA terms aren't always enforceable. They could write in there that you're subject to penalties that are illegal, but agreeing to them doesn't automatically circumvent the law and allow them to be executed.


"Maybe so.  Fark you anyway, got money for the lawyers?"
 
Bruscar
2 minutes ago  

Boloxor the Insipid: Claude Ballse: DOCTORD000M: [memegenerator.net image 321x283]

Rich people are losing money because regular people found a way to make money, despite rules meant to prevent this from happening.

Now rich people are trying to change the rules mid game, and no one is happy.

Sadly, no, regular people did not find a way to make money.  What they are doing is forcing the person who owes them money to go bankrupt.  Bankrupt people don't pay their debts, and thus the regular people are screwing themselves.   Most of the people who got into this know that they will likely lose their investment.   Sadly, there are greedy know-nothings who think this is a get rich quick scheme, when really its just a drive by shooting in the financial district.


Why is it wrong to harass the short sellers, but fine for the short sellers to drive GameStop to bankruptcy, if not drive it entirely out of business?
 
Captain Walker
2 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: Claude Ballse: gunsmack: foo monkey: https://www.nyse.com/trade-halt-curren​t

NYSE paused trading of GME 19 times today.  AMC paused 13 times.  These are in-place circuit breakers, determined by the SEC, to pause trading.  It's possible this is less of a conspiracy and more of a by-design.

When the intermediary prevents you from buying a stock but allows you to sell, then later sells your shares "in your own interest" (always read the EULA, it's in there), then Nope! conspiracy.

Yeah, but EULA terms aren't always enforceable. They could write in there that you're subject to penalties that are illegal, but agreeing to them doesn't automatically circumvent the law and allow them to be executed.

"Maybe so.  Fark you anyway, got money for the lawyers?"


Class action, you say?  Enjoy the settlement that yields you a $25 Visa gift card.
 
mjjt
2 minutes ago  
Mr Guy
1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Fark_Guy_Rob: NathanAllen: I don't know if the Redditers are good people or bad people.

But, how is doing pretty much the same thing HFT companies not legal for people to do?

Tons of things are legal for rich people that aren't available, legal, or possible for poor people.

It's because they make the rules.

^ This.  Redditors are taking advantage of someone else who is ALREADY BREAKING THE LAW.  You can't legally loan out 130% of a company's shares.  They just happened to notice.


Reddit caught someone making a shady bet and figured out how to leverage mass communication to publicly explain someone else's mistake sufficient to the degree that they could affect change.

Life changed today more than people will understand for a while.

The people flexed their fetal muscles. The lie of the stock market was betting your communication skills against the market, but the market just flexed their awareness.

The market said, here is my knowledge, trust in math.
 
