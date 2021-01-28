 Skip to content
 
Looks like Blofeld escaped from that chimney and spent his last days quilting in Nova Scotia
17
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I assume the pool is full of sharks?

/cool place
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could see some interior redecorating but aside from that, the place is badass.  Wish I had eight million CD.

*checks cushions, comes up with $1.98 American*

Well, what do you know? My real estate agent will be in touch.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the fark wants to pay that kind of money to go live 30 mins out of Yarmouth?!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are in need of a maze designer. STAT.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: Who the fark wants to pay that kind of money to go live 30 mins out of Yarmouth?!


If Yarmouth doesn't suit you it looks like Moncton is only three hours away.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just the thought of maintaining that yard makes my back hurt
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are the toilets across from each other for some kind of contest or something?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are the toilets across from each other for some kind of contest or something?


[Fark user image image 628x488]


One is a bidet, I think.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are the toilets across from each other for some kind of contest or something?


[Fark user image 628x488]


I been in a bathroom with a terlet and  separate bidet. That looks like a separate bidet to me.
 
focusthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For that much property, I'd need a trailer park supervisor AND an assistant trailer park supervisor to keep the bottle kids oat.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bukharin: abhorrent1: Are the toilets across from each other for some kind of contest or something?


[Fark user image image 628x488]

One is a bidet, I think.


So yoy have to get up, shuffle across the floor with your pants around your ankles and a poopy booty to clean it?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are the toilets across from each other for some kind of contest or something?


[Fark user image 628x488]


Why is that your first thought?
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are the toilets across from each other for some kind of contest or something?


[Fark user image 628x488]


It's the Wes Anderson wing.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would tandem poop.
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: I could see some interior redecorating but aside from that, the place is badass.  Wish I had eight million CD.

*checks cushions, comes up with $1.98 American*

Well, what do you know? My real estate agent will be in touch.


You sure you want to move to Canada though? You might have to put up with are functional government, free healthcare, reasonable gun laws, lack of school shootings, Civil Society, polite and friendly attitudes, beautiful Greenery, low crime rates, legal marijuana, and high-quality beer.

Wouldn't you be homesick for America?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not sure I understand the desire for a property that requires so much maintenance you surrender the privacy you've paid so much to have. But, this place would look cool less manicured, and wildly overgrown.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this not in the dark and under twenty feet of snow ten months a year?
 
