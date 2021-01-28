 Skip to content
(MSN)   Judge Hightower said that Grider's release "would pose a serious danger to the community", probably meaning that he might continue producing Texas wine   (msn.com) divider line
    Christopher Grider, Grider's Attorney Brent Mayr, Judge Hightower  
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean yeah, it definitely can pose a number of dangers, but only if people don't use protection.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
oh wait
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've had good wine in Texas.

The best dry Riesling I've had from the US in the last couple decades was made in Oklahoma.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought this was gonna be a story bout a gay dating app
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The prosecutor argued Grider was not just a bystander, but rather an active participant.

EVERYONE who was "protesting" that day was an active participant, even the ones who didn't physically enter the building.

A bank robbery crew's getaway driver is an active participant in the bank robbery, and is criminally liable for any deaths which happen inside the bank during the robbery, even if they don't actually enter the bank. A guy who knows they're going to rob a bank and spots them $10 for gas ahead of time is an active participant, even if they aren't otherwise involved in the planning or execution of the robbery.

Grider is a Nazi who beat that cop to death with a fire extinguisher, shot that one Nazi, trampled the other Nazi, and caused those other two Nazis to have fatal medical emergencies. The same is true of all the other attendees, even the four who died.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wine is big business in Texas. I was a bit sad when my favorite brewing equipment supplier switched exclusively to stocking wine making gear. Even with the cost of shipping from Texas they had some baller deals on stainless steel equipment, not sure how they rate anymore as I've been focused on other things lately.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are dealing with an unprecedented time that's a tragedy beyond anything else but you don't fix a tragedy by creating another one."

I agree, counselor. The judge avoided that tragedy by remanding your client to custody.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are his charges? I didn't see what they were in the article. Just a lot of apology and excuse making from his lawyer.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas wine? Lone Star Beer?
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gry-der? Grih-der? Gree-dare?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium:

I agree, counselor. The judge avoided that tragedy by remanding your client to custody.


It's the rape defense repackaged.  "Sure, he's guilty, but do we really want to ruin a man's life over this?"  Yes, yes we f*cking do.  How lawyers keep getting away with this asinine, offensive defense is beyond me.  In fact, I think it should be illegal to attempt (along with gay and trans panic defenses and a few other things).
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach:


Shakes tiny fist!  Here's what I had anyway.

I'm glad to see a graduate of the Los Angeles police academy class of 1984 made lifelong career in law, and that he really knows right from wrong.  We need more like him moving from California to places like Texas.  I wish we could say as much about Mahoney.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an aficionado of Texas wine (I visit the Fredericksburg area several times per year for this purpose) I assure you there is a lot of EXCELLENT wine being made in t Texas. There's crap too, sure, but all wine making regions have some crap.

This particular winery I'm not familiar with, and given the actions of its owner, I never will be.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grinder.
 
armyguy35
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from the Kentucky Griders.  He must be from those Arkansas lineage mutants.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now he can look at it as a way to prefect his recipe for toilet wine.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just keep getting an error message. Was there something that Fark wasn't supposed to let us see, or is my laptop doing strange things again?
 
daffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nope. It was my insane computer again.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Epicedion: Gry-der? Grih-der? Gree-dare?


It's pronounced just like it sounds.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freddyV:


At the Blue Oyster bar?
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank you subby for reminding me of a great lp

Jon Wayne - Texas Wine
Youtube XsgFFXCMN7A
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A lot of people in this country pooh-pooh Texas table wines.

This is a pity, as many fine Texan wines appeal not only to the Texan palate, but also to the cognoscenti of America.

"Lynching Tree Bordeaux" is rightly praised as a Jagermeister-flavored Burgundy, whilst a good "Dallas Double-Loco" can rank with any of the world's best ephedrine-enhanced wines.

"Chateau Screw You Libs", too, has won many prizes, not least for its laxative qualities, and its lingering afterburn.

"Old Redneck, 2018" has been compared favorably to a Louisiana claret, while the America Boxwine Academy thoroughly recommends a 2020 "Coq du Rafael Cruz" which, believe me, has a kick on it like a mule.  Eight bottles of this and you're really finished - at the opening of the Waco Gun Club they were fishing them out of the dry washes ever half an hour.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tnpir: As an aficionado of Texas wine


Can confirm.  But it's all whites.  The reds are terrible for good climate reasons.  There is indeed a ton of garbage as well, but the hill country is great for a lot of varietals.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too farking bad.  Maybe, just MAYBE, if he hadn't decided to participate in a riot/storming of the Capitol, then he wouldn't be dealing with the consequences of said action.  That old "Don't do the crime if you can't do the time."
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
 People died because of their actions and I don't think most of them realize just how much trouble it could turn out to be for them .. More than one person will most likely be charged with Officer Sicknick's death ..
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bury him in isolation for all twenty years.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Facing 20 years.  After 20 years of climate change, all the wine country is going to be in Canada and Alaska.
 
tnpir
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asymptonic: tnpir: As an aficionado of Texas wine

Can confirm.  But it's all whites.  The reds are terrible for good climate reasons.  There is indeed a ton of garbage as well, but the hill country is great for a lot of varietals.


Respectfully disagree. There is a lot of good Texas red as long as you stick to varietals that do well in the Texas heat. Tempranillo is one. Cab Franc is another. There are some vintners who are desperately trying to make Pinot noir work here and failing.

You are correct about Texas whites. Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling and viognier do well here too.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: The prosecutor argued Grider was not just a bystander, but rather an active participant.

EVERYONE who was "protesting" that day was an active participant, even the ones who didn't physically enter the building.

A bank robbery crew's getaway driver is an active participant in the bank robbery, and is criminally liable for any deaths which happen inside the bank during the robbery, even if they don't actually enter the bank. A guy who knows they're going to rob a bank and spots them $10 for gas ahead of time is an active participant, even if they aren't otherwise involved in the planning or execution of the robbery.

Grider is a Nazi who beat that cop to death with a fire extinguisher, shot that one Nazi, trampled the other Nazi, and caused those other two Nazis to have fatal medical emergencies. The same is true of all the other attendees, even the four who died.


This is dangerous. Should peaceful BLM protesters be held responsible for violent alt-right agitators who show up at the rally?

Americans have a right to peaceful protest. This doesn't mean invade the Capitol, beat up police, or walk away with a podium. Those who stayed outside and remained peaceful are idiots, but they shouldn't be criminals.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sasquach:


Just here for Police Academy reference, leaving satisfied.
/Move out, maggots!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This thread has made me realize I've been to 43 states but not Texas. I'm getting my damn bike back from the Alamo and then drink some questionable wine at the Rio Grande.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tnpir: asymptonic: tnpir: As an aficionado of Texas wine

Can confirm.  But it's all whites.  The reds are terrible for good climate reasons.  There is indeed a ton of garbage as well, but the hill country is great for a lot of varietals.

Respectfully disagree. There is a lot of good Texas red as long as you stick to varietals that do well in the Texas heat. Tempranillo is one. Cab Franc is another. There are some vintners who are desperately trying to make Pinot noir work here and failing.

You are correct about Texas whites. Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling and viognier do well here too.


Cinsaut and Grenache are both grapes from arid regions, and seem like they would be right at home in TX.

I imagine the biggest TX faces isn't so much climate as general lack of know-how. Remember, 30-40 years ago, Oregon wine didn't exist and California was a bit of a laughable afterthought in conversations about "new world wines." They'll get there, eventually.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
penis
 
nobius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tnpir: asymptonic: tnpir: As an aficionado of Texas wine

Can confirm.  But it's all whites.  The reds are terrible for good climate reasons.  There is indeed a ton of garbage as well, but the hill country is great for a lot of varietals.

Respectfully disagree. There is a lot of good Texas red as long as you stick to varietals that do well in the Texas heat. Tempranillo is one. Cab Franc is another. There are some vintners who are desperately trying to make Pinot noir work here and failing.

You are correct about Texas whites. Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling and viognier do well here too.


Agreed on the Tempranillo. Becker Vineyards is pretty good. Had an awesome trip to Fredericksburg and did quite a few tours.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: What are his charges? I didn't see what they were in the article. Just a lot of apology and excuse making from his lawyer.


The grand jury indictment is at the bottom of the article. Your ad blocker might be blocking the giant image of the first page that lists all the charges that asshat is facing.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: A bank robbery crew's getaway driver is an active participant in the bank robbery, and is criminally liable for any deaths which happen inside the bank during the robbery, even if they don't actually enter the bank. A guy who knows they're going to rob a bank and spots them $10 for gas ahead of time is an active participant, even if they aren't otherwise involved in the planning or execution of the robbery.


Bold added for emphasis. I think you would have to prove that other participants of the capitol riots knew that people were planning to storm the senate and execute senators. I haven't delved into the messaging used to attract people, but I was not under the impression that that plan was widely disseminated.
 
IThinkItsYourMind [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

asymptonic: tnpir: As an aficionado of Texas wine

Can confirm.  But it's all whites.  The reds are terrible for good climate reasons.  There is indeed a ton of garbage as well, but the hill country is great for a lot of varietals.


There are some pretty solid TX Tempranillos, made with TX grown grapes. There are also plenty of TX winemakers that import their fruit from elsewhere.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: King Something: A bank robbery crew's getaway driver is an active participant in the bank robbery, and is criminally liable for any deaths which happen inside the bank during the robbery, even if they don't actually enter the bank. A guy who knows they're going to rob a bank and spots them $10 for gas ahead of time is an active participant, even if they aren't otherwise involved in the planning or execution of the robbery.

Bold added for emphasis. I think you would have to prove that other participants of the capitol riots knew that people were planning to storm the senate and execute senators. I haven't delved into the messaging used to attract people, but I was not under the impression that that plan was widely disseminated.


Srsly?

Srsly.

That plan was promoted and disseminated for weeks by the President of the Melon-Farming United States, Donald Trump, as broadcast by literally every media channel and social media platform in America and most of the world, over and over again.

Where do to acquire your impressions?  Because maybe you should find a new impression vendor.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Here is a man for his entire life has never been accused of any type of violent act, violent offense, any threats," Mayr said after the proceedings in a Zoom interview. "Yet what occurs or transpires, allegedly, within just a matter of seconds,"

That's real Nathan Thurm. Just a matter of seconds to fly from Oregon to DC, stand and listen to exhortations to commit armed insurrection, march down over to the Capitol and storm it while murdering cops. Just a matter of seconds.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Sasquach:

Shakes tiny fist!  Here's what I had anyway.

I'm glad to see a graduate of the Los Angeles police academy class of 1984 made lifelong career in law, and that he really knows right from wrong.  We need more like him moving from California to places like Texas.  I wish we could say as much about Mahoney.


I'm not nearly so clever as that...pics for me.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Texas not Oregon. I was thinking of some other armed murderous insurrectionist. There's so many.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://kissing-tree-vineyards.square.​site/

You can buy a bottle of $25 Texas merlot, details unspecified, if you'd like to fund this guy's bail. Which seems overpriced overall.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordJiro:


Wrong thread, but still sorta relevant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: "Here is a man for his entire life has never been accused of any type of violent act, violent offense, any threats," Mayr said after the proceedings in a Zoom interview. "Yet what occurs or transpires, allegedly, within just a matter of seconds,"

That's real Nathan Thurm. Just a matter of seconds to fly from Oregon to DC, stand and listen to exhortations to commit armed insurrection, march down over to the Capitol and storm it while murdering cops. Just a matter of seconds.


"This is a man who has never been held responsible for any of the shiatty stuff he does"
Gee I wonder why.
 
