 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Binman gets thrown in the company garbage for kung fu kicking the head off a 3-year-old boy's snowman. GOOD   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Kick, The Sun, News of the World, The Times, Newspaper, News Corporation, News International, Scottish Sun  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 9:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're going to go all Kung Fu on a snowman, at least have some backstory dialog when you do it.

'So, we meet again Mr. Snowman... This time we finish it!' Then proceed to take at least 10 minutes with for a full battle.

But seriously, don't knock down someone else's stuff, battle your own snowman.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'with for', eh?

editing.

,with sound effects, for a full battle.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shouldn't be doing that.
Also, remember that there are cameras EVERYWHERE.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that is the most British looking family of all British families.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, was EVERYBODY Kung Fu fighting?
Carl Douglas - Kung fu fighting(original)
Youtube jhUkGIsKvn0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose I'm cruel; I just find it funny.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. That kid needs to lay off the chips.

2. The binman as a child:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell that the kids worked really hardon it. There was not much snow. To see a man who knows the boy is watching, as he does ever day, destroying something that he had to know the boy worked on, is sick. This man is twisted. I would check his basement. He may have a load of kids (or snowmen) down there.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or if the trash is differently handled, the sackman might get binned.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Refer to yesterdays repeat of the kentucky snowman built with an oak stump for the base...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x1275]
[Fark user image 240x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


That dad looks like Shrek with human makeup and taped down horns.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 850x1275]
[Fark user image 240x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn, that family hit the genetic Mother Lode.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.