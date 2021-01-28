 Skip to content
(ABC News)   How good a skier are you, really? Like, are you 'chased by a bear down the slope' good? w/ video of a guy praying he doesn't fall   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark it, I'm going deep!   Ya gotta unleash the dragon.

Go Bears!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm just good enough to know what to avoid and stay alive.

Now excuse me while I jump out of a chopper into some sweet powder that will instantly become an avalanche the second I touch it.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wheeeeeere's myyyyyyyyy twooooooo dooooooooollaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrssssss!!!!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once again Stephen is right:

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The authorities have promised to investigate the incident.

The bear is being suspended with pay, pending a conduct review by an internal affairs board:

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Double black diamonds diamonds on my 50s good. No poles.

But I'm crazy
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel:


So many memories. I can't remember what the distance was that triggered the snowbeast, but I remember skiing right up to it and just parking there and putting the window aside while I did other things. I figured the game deserved a little abuse for what it put me through.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears don't run well downhill.  They have to slow themselves down.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I'm just good enough to know what to avoid and stay alive.

Now excuse me while I jump out of a chopper into some sweet powder that will instantly become an avalanche the second I touch it.


If you're far enough above the tree line, how bad can it be?  I mean really?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if that bear was really on a mission to kill or if he was just having some fun. Bears are fairly curious and not inherently aggressive (as long as you're not interrupting them feeding, mating or raising their young.)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bear looked kinda small. I'm sure the fark ITGs would have just turned and kicked it's ass.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: I wonder if that bear was really on a mission to kill or if he was just having some fun. Bears are fairly curious and not inherently aggressive (as long as you're not interrupting them feeding, mating or raising their young.)


The bear was just trying to catch up to that guy to see if he wanted to buy an extended car warranty.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romania has the highest owner occupied homeowner rate.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't the bear still be hibernating?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Double black diamonds diamonds on my 50s good. No poles.

But I'm crazy

But I'm crazy


I used to ski moguls all the time. Double blacks are not a big deal.  I had a pole break on me once and I felt like a beginner until I finally gave in and rented poles.  Skiing double blacks without a pole is really impressive.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pretty well finished up with Winter Park, Steamboat, and the tame resorts in junior and senior high. I spent my college years at Mary Jane. Black. Just black diamonds. Moguls and jumps. In Japan, there are some difficult slopes, but I spend most of my time off of the marked runs. Don't tell anybody. Japan has much higher humidity and somewhat higher temperatures. You get more ice and a lot less powder.

On one rough patch, I wiped out on Feb. 26 one year and wiped out in exactly the same way and same place a year and a day later. I was sent to the hospital both times. Not fractures. Lacerations. Use your imagination. The doctor looked at my records and freaked out because he thought he was time travelling.

Plenty of ski stories, but I never saw a bear up there.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw the bears. Look out for the trees
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Double black diamonds diamonds on my 50s good. No poles.

But I'm crazy

But I'm crazy


kermit_the_frog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoxnSox: vudukungfu: Double black diamonds diamonds on my 50s good. No poles.

But I'm crazy

I used to ski moguls all the time. Double blacks are not a big deal.  I had a pole break on me once and I felt like a beginner until I finally gave in and rented poles.  Skiing double blacks without a pole is really impressive.


I regularly practice without poles. Just pretend you have them -- keep your hands where they would be if you had poles -- out in front where you can see them (if you lose sight of your hands, you're in the back-seat and in deep trouble.)

CSIA L3, CSCF L2.

/ Dude in the video is barely an intermediate skiier.
// been skiing since I was 4. Before Covid I usually got over 50 days on skiis each year.
/// Dude was hardly moving faster than the bear. He's lucky he didn't fall and become bear poop.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It WAS a polar bear for a short time...
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
/unimpressed
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2fardownthread:

So many memories. I can't remember what the distance was that triggered the snowbeast, but I remember skiing right up to it and just parking there and putting the window aside while I did other things. I figured the game deserved a little abuse for what it put me through.


It was 2000 meters
 
boozehat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I pretty well finished up with Winter Park, Steamboat, and the tame resorts in junior and senior high. I spent my college years at Mary Jane. Black. Just black diamonds. Moguls and jumps. In Japan, there are some difficult slopes, but I spend most of my time off of the marked runs. Don't tell anybody. Japan has much higher humidity and somewhat higher temperatures. You get more ice and a lot less powder.

On one rough patch, I wiped out on Feb. 26 one year and wiped out in exactly the same way and same place a year and a day later. I was sent to the hospital both times. Not fractures. Lacerations. Use your imagination. The doctor looked at my records and freaked out because he thought he was time travelling.

Plenty of ski stories, but I never saw a bear up there.


wut?  id you an
hero?  i did.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The bear looked kinda small. I'm sure the fark ITGs would have just turned and kicked it's ass.


Yep. That's a slightly-grown baby bear, and it wasn't running very hard.

I'm generally not afraid of black bears. But I saw a full-grown one tear across a four-lane highway at max speed once, and I may have peed a little.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wax_on: I wonder if that bear was really on a mission to kill or if he was just having some fun. Bears are fairly curious and not inherently aggressive (as long as you're not interrupting them feeding, mating or raising their young.)


I feel like something had to be off with the bear. I believe that it should be hibernating, but I am not a bear expert.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I'm just good enough to know what to avoid and stay alive.

Now excuse me while I jump out of a chopper into some sweet powder that will instantly become an avalanche the second I touch it.


30 years ago I'd have been right behind you out of that helicopter.

/nowadays, don't like jumping out of my truck
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brown bear, brown trou
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If all I have to do is ski faster than that guy then yeah I'm good.
 
