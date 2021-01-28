 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Ladies, if your man says he doesn't have time for you, remind him this man juggled being police chief, a ministry, a wife, 4 kids, a Pinterest page, 2 fiances, 2 coffee pots and 17 girlfriends   (tbdailynews.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LEGEN...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was on the jury at his polygamy trial.  Long story short, ALWAYS BRIDESMAID NO MORE!

YES, I SAID YES, AND WE YES!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And that ain't right.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the original
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was a wife AND 4 kids? Get that man an Oscar!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: LEGEN...


...DARY!

Seriously though, THAT is dedication to The Game.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told a woman he was going to buy her a coffee maker for a wedding gift and she was still going to marry him?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And a massive coke habit, apparently. Honestly, that sounds great and all, but I've been playing this really biatching modded XCOM 2 campaign with GI JOE and Mass Effect elements folded in. Seriously, I've been playing it for at least forty hours and I haven't even made it out of farking Asia. I am also well into the second week of wearing the same pair of sweatpants. Plus, I've been getting in so much napping. So kudos to you, Mr. Busy Guy, but I think I'm good.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've long suspected someone is hogging up all  the kitty kitty.
Because without allowing for this type of behavior things don't make sense.  People should be equally interested in sex. And they aren't.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: He was a wife AND 4 kids? Get that man an Oscar!


That part is easy!  Try being two coffee pots some time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a masochist.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've long suspected someone is hogging up all  the kitty kitty.
Because without allowing for this type of behavior things don't make sense.  People should be equally interested in sex. And they aren't.


Yeah!  That's why I'm not getting swipes on Bumble!  And there's absolutely NO other explanation!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oysterman: waxbeans: I've long suspected someone is hogging up all  the kitty kitty.
Because without allowing for this type of behavior things don't make sense.  People should be equally interested in sex. And they aren't.

Yeah!  That's why I'm not getting swipes on Bumble!  And there's absolutely NO other explanation!


You know. I'd agree. But. I've been told my amount is a lot. I don't think it is. But. Others claim single digits is the normal.
So. I have to think. If I can get with 1.5 people a year since 1988. Why not  a full 2.0? That's only .5 more. That doesn't seem like greedy to question.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wew lad... he done fuccd up
 
