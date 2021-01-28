 Skip to content
(Say Whaaaaat?)   Everybody has got their fetish. You people are so judgemental. Wait, he was stealing what?
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoddy journalism glosses over the question of why he was stealing the soiled diapers. Repeatedly.

Was it a freshness issue?

...single use only?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.


Someone from Texass did that here once.

My grandmother saw it and when they went in the store she wiped the dirty shiat diaper all over their windshield and drove off.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phase 3: Profit
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.


I never thought I'd be in a position to think "Not here. We have the classy Walmarts." until now.

But FFS can people just take the damn mask with them instead of jettisoning it in the parking lot on the way out?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, this time it's alright to kink shame.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you in for?
I stole shiat. Mostly small time shiat but occassionally some reall blowouts. I'm talking real big nasty ones. Hard to keep your hands clean on those jobs.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my farking god, PLEASE tell me that is a zit on his nose.

I'm going to barf forever now
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prowl by night, let's find a poop smear!
Change the nappy again.
Prowl by night, good find, a poop smear!
My poop isn't coming and I just can't pretend.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
three counts of Theft Under $5,000

How does that work? Trespassing maybe, but I thought it was established that garbage is free rein with respect to hobos and nosy cops.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, poop coming out!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internet's new fetish :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's -8°C (17.6°F)  in Toronto tonight but still, there must be some stores open that sell fudgesicles.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little something there on your nose, bro.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Oh my farking god, PLEASE tell me that is a zit on his nose.

I'm going to barf forever now

I'm going to barf forever now


Hah ew
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nullav: markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.

I never thought I'd be in a position to think "Not here. We have the classy Walmarts." until now.

But FFS can people just take the damn mask with them instead of jettisoning it in the parking lot on the way out?


Wait, they were using dirty diapers for masks?????
 
ace in your face
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All jokes aside, I thought what you put in a waste bin was free game? That's how cops have gotten DNA before right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Nullav: markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.

I never thought I'd be in a position to think "Not here. We have the classy Walmarts." until now.

But FFS can people just take the damn mask with them instead of jettisoning it in the parking lot on the way out?

Wait, they were using dirty diapers for masks?????


c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
eh let him have them
 
ace in your face
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: johnny_vegas: Nullav: markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.

I never thought I'd be in a position to think "Not here. We have the classy Walmarts." until now.

But FFS can people just take the damn mask with them instead of jettisoning it in the parking lot on the way out?

Wait, they were using dirty diapers for masks?????

[c8.alamy.com image 850x1365]


I threw up in my mouth a little
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it really theft to take it from a trash bin? I suppose it was on private property, but really? In my neighborhood it's common knowledge that furniture or other things left by the curb for garbage collection are also free to be taken by anyone that wants them instead.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.

Someone from Texass did that here once.

My grandmother saw it and when they went in the store she wiped the dirty shiat diaper all over their windshield and drove off.


Granny sounds like a hoot!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wasn't there some furry webcomic artist into diaper-fur fetish who used to steal used baby diapers to wear them and he ended up dying of penis cancer? I seem to recall this was a thing that happened around the turn of the millennium.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trash theft? Or were they cloth diapers from a/belonging to a diaper service? I could see theft charges for that but, if they were disposable diapers? I don't even want to try and imagine what he would want with dirty diapers of any kind. Ewww!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Wasn't there some furry webcomic artist into diaper-fur fetish who used to steal used baby diapers to wear them and he ended up dying of penis cancer? I seem to recall this was a thing that happened around the turn of the millennium.


This is one of the craziest things I've heard all year. And yes, that really does ring a bell. I couldn't find anything on Google.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Wasn't there some furry webcomic artist into diaper-fur fetish who used to steal used baby diapers to wear them and he ended up dying of penis cancer? I seem to recall this was a thing that happened around the turn of the millennium.


I am pretty sure everyone had that dream about George W Bush at some point.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ace in your face: johnny_vegas: johnny_vegas: Nullav: markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.

I never thought I'd be in a position to think "Not here. We have the classy Walmarts." until now.

But FFS can people just take the damn mask with them instead of jettisoning it in the parking lot on the way out?

Wait, they were using dirty diapers for masks?????

[c8.alamy.com image 850x1365]

I threw up in my mouth a little


*checks user name *
So you can dish it out...
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Nullav: markie_farkie: I guess he never heard of Walmart parking lots.

Farking disgusting slobs drop their crotchfruit's shiatty diapers on the ground, along with cigarette butts, and whatever other crap is in the foot wells of their filthy car.

I never thought I'd be in a position to think "Not here. We have the classy Walmarts." until now.

But FFS can people just take the damn mask with them instead of jettisoning it in the parking lot on the way out?

Wait, they were using dirty diapers for masks?????


It's a little bit nutty.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"And three counts of Theft Under $5,000"

That's a little ripe!
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Okay, this time it's alright to kink shame.


he could have bought his own depends and well done it himself save alot
Never Mind am way over thinking this

/ill be in my bunk sucking my pacifier
// Buck neked no diaper
/// Poop Thread go
 
