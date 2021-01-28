 Skip to content
(CNN)   The latest product in short supply during the pandemic: Grape-Nuts   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.... no one misses Grape nuts.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spices are in short supply locally.

Breakfast style Hot Pockets were gone for about six months.

Alfredo sauce is also often almost cleared out.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could get some gravel from the street, pour milk over it and you couldn't tell the difference.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/her name is Grapenut and she's most certainly not in short supply
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So eat the female grapes
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size


Add milk and a little sugar, and you won't even be able to tell the difference.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's in short supply. Subway is using it to make tuna.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way some of you are b*tching you'd think Grape Nuts knocked up your daughter and skipped town.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy hell, I was wondering about that. Even the store brand GrapeNuts have vanished from all of our stores.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The way some of you are b*tching you'd think Grape Nuts knocked up your daughter and skipped town.


We fat kids considered it punishment. And trust me, it farking was.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to God, I thought that said Gape Nuts.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grapes are future raisins who haven't succumbed to their poor life choices yet.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Grape Nuts cereal.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many "pandemic shortages" were created as marketing tools to increase sales?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target has them.  I'm old i put them in yogurt.  I'd tell you to shut up but i'm old and i can't hear you.


WUT
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!

Anyway...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UPDATE: I just added Grape Nuts cereal to my grocery order. EZ PZ.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: I like Grape Nuts cereal.


Me too.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: weddingsinger: The way some of you are b*tching you'd think Grape Nuts knocked up your daughter and skipped town.

We fat kids considered it punishment. And trust me, it farking was.


Hell, I'm skinny as fark and would starve rather than eat those.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too much gluten
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Gross.... no one misses Grape nuts.


You're acting suspicious. Are you a cereal killer?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a box in my pantry.  I happen to like them.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOTE: "Steady nerves and a clear brain" is late-19th-century speak for, "You won't have any urge to masturbate."
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: HawgWild: I like Grape Nuts cereal.

Me too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Gross.... no one misses Grape nuts.


I used to love them when I was a kid.

/Granted, I added a lot of sugar.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still plenty of Colon Blow to go around though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: HawgWild: I like Grape Nuts cereal.

Me too.


I like it made like oatmeal.  it makes a fantastic porridge.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Gross.... no one misses Grape nuts.


Colossus does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post Grape Nuts Foley Family Commercial, 1966
Youtube 3uq1IsbwIQ0


Marie, my grandmother, passed away last week.   She had been living on her own at 97, and was as healthy and active as you could imagine.  I'll let the rest of the family know it wasn't the century of living, but the lack of grapenuts that did her in.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else noticing that Diet Coke is in short supply? Its price jumped 50% at Wegmans and you can't find it at our local Costco.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euell Gibbons For Grape Nuts (fixed sound)
Youtube _XJMIu18I8Y
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love grape nuts
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Euell Gibbons Puts the Nuts in Grape Nuts
Youtube qGp7OzTaoe4
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

They can be found in better neighborhoods , not so much in others .
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I wonder how many "pandemic shortages" were created as marketing tools to increase sales?


How does not having something increase its sales?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last two times (most recently yesterday) I've looked, they've been sold out here.


Beerguy: [Fark user image 500x391]


https://www.swheatscoop.com (Swear by this stuff. Flushable. Looks a little bit too much like Grape-Nuts though. One of my cats will eat it, if it's fresh.)
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: HawgWild: I like Grape Nuts cereal.

Me too.


I like Grape-Nuts.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Enigmamf: I wonder how many "pandemic shortages" were created as marketing tools to increase sales?

How does not having something increase its sales?


Perception of exclusivity?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have some gravel in my driveway if you need a fix.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: weddingsinger: The way some of you are b*tching you'd think Grape Nuts knocked up your daughter and skipped town.

We fat kids considered it punishment. And trust me, it farking was.


Was a fellow fat kid, I always liked 'em.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: [Fark user image image 572x831]

NOTE: "Steady nerves and a clear brain" is late-19th-century speak for, "You won't have any urge to masturbate."


"Partially digested"? 🤢🤢🤢
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Grapenuts Cereal
Youtube EIfDe02WDV0


"What's the deal with Grape-Nuts?  Are they grapes or nuts?  Who are these people?"
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I wonder how many "pandemic shortages" were created as marketing tools to increase sales?


I have a buddy who works for a bicycle manufacturer, and they normally have close to 100K bikes on hand, os of 2 months ago, they were at roughly 7K bikes. It's not a marketing tool when your shelves are completely bare.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Much harder to find
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beer.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: [i5.walmartimages.com image 450x450]
They can be found in better neighborhoods , not so much in others .


You want a country breakfast, try it in pot pie form.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not bad but disappointing in the way that all Banquet pot pies are disappointing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Much harder to find
[i.ebayimg.com image 351x500]


I wish we had Halloween more than once a year.
 
