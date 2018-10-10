 Skip to content
 
"I think just given that's kind of a comfort that he's had throughout his whole life and not being able to see anything, at least he can feel his presence, and that is very comforting to him." Welcome to Caturday
    More: Caturday, Cat, English-language films, little dog igloo, eight-year-old blind dog, senior adoption fee, need of a loving home, eye cat, email notifications  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



HAPPY CATURDAY!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We got a nice dusting of snow last night. I woke up to Jack running past me to sit at the window-- he planted his nose against the glass and was so excited at how the world outside the glass had changed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finnegan! Can't you stand still for a Caturday picture???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After all the excitement of seeing his first snow, Jack pounced my shounder, then his rat, and then passed out while hugging the rat.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I tried to change the sheets without getting a kitten under the fitted. It didn't work.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Watch out, the lumps in my bed are spicy, and they totally chase you around!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: We got a nice dusting of snow last night. I woke up to Jack running past me to sit at the window-- he planted his nose against the glass and was so excited at how the world outside the glass had changed.

[Fark user image image 422x750][Fark user image image 422x750]


I'll bet Jack is super happy to be inside, looking out at the snow 💗
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love how I managed to grab a few of these shots-- you can see how he's getting pigment in his claws now.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

I love how I managed to grab a few of these shots-- you can see how he's getting pigment in his claws now.


That single claw -- LMAO
What a great picture.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm watching a very interesting visitor at TKHQ. Animal inuitist? I'm not sure I totally believe in it, but it's interesting, for sure!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A couple of things have popped up on Desi's FB this week
Fark user imageView Full Size


and this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't believe she let me flip the comforter over her head.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey, all. I will post pics Tomorrow... Just a reminder... RWDA has her CT results tomorrow, so send good thoughts.

That said, Happy Friday Eve!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, foo. I am hazing abdominal pain, and the Gasto Gal put in an order for a CT..but it will take 10 days to get that authorized..both Gastro Gal and insurance is telling me to go to the ER..wtf
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, foo. I am hazing abdominal pain, and the Gasto Gal put in an order for a CT..but it will take 10 days to get that authorized..both Gastro Gal and insurance is telling me to go to the ER..wtf


Well maybe they're right, get it checked out I guess
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tipped Off WoofDay that this one now OPEN.
Tiny central American bat fits in palm of hand -- BBC Travel tale  not count photos but There Are Several.FangQ for opening comments/photos!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
10.10.2018 fetch, batlets in NW Australia.  Species not noted
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1437]


Somebody forgot to unedit the picture :-) What is this preview you speak of?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Salem is writing a book titled "How to Cat in 10 Easy Lessons"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x540]
Salem is writing a book titled "How to Cat in 10 Easy Lessons"


What are the other four lessons? :-)
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Eli the Bitety is very unhappy that his usual prime fillet from purina is unavailable. We got him the meaty bits..without fishies...he's been very meh..
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sisters in formation!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goober Pea says hi!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aw, jeez, subby, why'd you have to kick up all this dust.

I lived with a blind cat for several years.  He was truly amazing.

On another note, chance for up to 9 inches of snow this weekend here.  They always say this, and kind of don't address that the high temp will be 38 (well above freezing), but I'm eagerly awaiting the chance to get the Jeep out in it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, today's meeting wasn't quite as bad as I expected.  Getting another week to finish my project.  Going shopping, BRB.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mrs RBF just got gooshy fuds, now headed for gooshy nap.....  🕉
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Three phone interviews today for a remote job (headquartered nearby).  I hate interviewing, I'm a nervous interviewee.  But it was with the deciding people, so at least it's over.

They're bringing a COVID treatment to market. All seem to have their sh*t together and have their sleeves rolled up, which I like.

Here's hoping.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I couldn't find my remote, and then I noticed Tabitha.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh, you don't usually loaf like that. You usually loaf on hubby's pillow or mine, not near the foot of the bed.... You must be hiding the remote from me.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, foo. I am hazing abdominal pain, and the Gasto Gal put in an order for a CT..but it will take 10 days to get that authorized..both Gastro Gal and insurance is telling me to go to the ER..wtf


If you are having pains, go get it checked out, okay?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Goober Pea says hi!


You're so cute.  :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Well, foo. I am hazing abdominal pain, and the Gasto Gal put in an order for a CT..but it will take 10 days to get that authorized..both Gastro Gal and insurance is telling me to go to the ER..wtf


I have only one question.
Do you still have your appendix? If so, do the ER visit.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is Misty - a stray who showed up in our rural yard in December and readily consented to our adopting her.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x540]
Salem is writing a book titled "How to Cat in 10 Easy Lessons"

What are the other four lessons? :-)


You have to buy his book to find out
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 850x761]

This is Misty - a stray who showed up in our rural yard in December and readily consented to our adopting her.


Welcome to The Clowder, Misty!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Morchella: [Fark user image 850x761]

This is Misty - a stray who showed up in our rural yard in December and readily consented to our adopting her.


Pretty girl!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well my sister is a super spreader, everyone in her house had the rona now but it is all mild but my niece is being cranky. She ain't a good patient but I of course offered to take Dexter in and give him a good home and made fun of her a lot. Mom told me it has really helped keep her sprits up.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And of course the good boy guarded my sister and her breakfast.

But on the good side I got RWDAher slice of Godiva cheesecake 😁
Fark user imageView Full Size

I did mush it a bit in transport though.
 
floraandmerriwether2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 750x517]


I overheard part of a conversation between my brother and his cat yesterday. I didn't really get the gist of it but it ended with him telling Roquette - that's because us humans have our sh** together.
 
