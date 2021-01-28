 Skip to content
JeffMD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
this is amazing.... can we do this all over?
 
gyorg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We did a reverse Christmas parade in town. Worked out well.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got dust in my eyes at the "Georgia on my Mind" photo.
 
g.fro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty clever.
But isn't Mardi Gras not for like two months?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would love to see them but that site gave my phone covid and it died
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gyorg: We did a reverse Christmas parade in town. Worked out well.


Sounds great. What kind of presents did you take from the children?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

g.fro: That's actually pretty clever.
But isn't Mardi Gras not for like two months?


The Mardi Gras season starts at Twelfth Night and runs to Fat Tuesday.

Down here, we have parades and different events during all that time.

But it's mostly a rule about when you can eat King Cake.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't have the words to describe the level of awesomeness here.  That's a victory of spirit right there.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: g.fro: That's actually pretty clever.
But isn't Mardi Gras not for like two months?

The Mardi Gras season starts at Twelfth Night and runs to Fat Tuesday.

Down here, we have parades and different events during all that time.

But it's mostly a rule about when you can eat King Cake.


You beat me to it...so I'll just second.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: That's actually pretty clever.
But isn't Mardi Gras not for like two months?


I'm planning to have my wife show me her breasts tonight let's see how that works out
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm actually getting emotional over how awesome this is. 
This is the best FARK COVID thing I've seen since this whole shiatshow began!
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh hey, second greenlit thread on this subject, so second time I get to post my cousin's cool house!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

g.fro: That's actually pretty clever.
But isn't Mardi Gras not for like two months?


It's early this year. It's on February 16th.

But New Orleans starts the Carnival season basically right after New Years.
 
