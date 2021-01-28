 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   CNN estimates that 1/3 of all Americans may already have some immunity to covid-19, CNN headlines   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Immune system, Vaccination, Sanjay Gupta, Vaccine, dose of the two-dose regimen, latest data, Smallpox, US population  
88 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 28 Jan 2021 at 6:35 PM



lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw stahp with the maybe could be, especially when it's already known that the amount of time people are immune varies wildly.
 
Alebak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, nah.

I think I'll wait until WAY more people have taken the vaccine before I think we're turning this around.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thats bullshiat.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*this study brought to you by the National Affiliation of Chambers of Commerce
 
Trainspotr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"So little as to effectively be zero" is one definition of "some".
 
