Wisconsin GOP concerned over the health and welfare of their citizens, cancelled the vote to repeal the mask mandate. Just kidding, they cancelled it because they would lose federal funding
25
440 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Jan 2021 at 6:10 PM



WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggested this in one of the original threads on this subject.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about the party of small government?
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
... "to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of broad criticism from the state's health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million a month in federal aid. "

Gee, maybe you didn't think your plan through?  Sorry but I'm glad I haven't lived in Wississippi since 1973 despite being born there...
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
See, republicans always do the right thing!

... but only after trying every other possible thing.
 
Monac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: See, republicans always do the right thing!

... but only after trying every other possible thing.


Wisconsin's not bad.  It's just a lot of politicians.  And a lot of the people who elect them.  And a lot of the weather.  And...oh, never mind.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is a mask mandate in the county I live/ work in. No penalties, which effectively means no mandate.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good. Tie it to serious money.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: What about the party of small government?


The party of small government who wants to control what people do with their bodies? Aka drugs and abortion? Fark republicans with a rusty aids-laced chainsaw right in the genitals.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If it takes yanking on the federal purse, I'm ok with this.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

... "to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of broad criticism from the state's health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million a month in federal aid. "

Gee, maybe you didn't think your plan through?  Sorry but I'm glad I haven't lived in Wississippi since 1973 despite being born there...

Gee, maybe you didn't think your plan through?  Sorry but I'm glad I haven't lived in Wississippi since 1973 despite being born there...


Only been bad since 2011 with gerrymandering and electing a govenor who is a poster child for FAS awareness
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: What about the party of small (minded) government?


Ftfy.
Easy mistake.  The minded is usually silent with that group.
 
roc6783
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I hate being caught by surprise," Vos said. "We usually don't have that happen in the Legislature."

I have some thoughts on things that I'd like to see catch Robin Vos by surprise.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: "nearly 243,000 Wisconsin households received $49.3 million in federal assistance"

That works out to about $202 per household.  The same households that just got $600 per person in the house.  I'd say they can do without it given that $600 windfall should cover them for another six months.

Not having a mask mandate is worth the $200 for a few households.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See, Foxconn, Wisconsin politicians aren't that stupid.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: There is a mask mandate in the county I live/ work in. No penalties, which effectively means no mandate.


There is a mask mandate in my country, but all you have to evade it is download and print out a sheet of paper saying "I don't need to wear a mask. No reasons, no proof, no evidence required, in a bit of shameless pandering to the "anxiety" and "PTSD" lobbies.
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Only been bad since 2011 with gerrymandering and electing a govenor who is a poster child for FAS awareness

Gee, maybe you didn't think your plan through?  Sorry but I'm glad I haven't lived in Wississippi since 1973 despite being born there...

Only been bad since 2011 with gerrymandering and electing a govenor who is a poster child for FAS awareness


Yup. Obama and Walker being elected absolutely broke this state in half.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

orbister: baron von doodle: There is a mask mandate in the county I live/ work in. No penalties, which effectively means no mandate.

There is a mask mandate in my country, but all you have to evade it is download and print out a sheet of paper saying "I don't need to wear a mask. No reasons, no proof, no evidence required, in a bit of shameless pandering to the "anxiety" and "PTSD" lobbies.


How do you attach that to your pie hole?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where's that moral conviction that government is the problem now? You think a mask mandate, because of a public health emergency, is bad? Then repeal it you posers! Of course you know it'll cost you seats, so no vote. Of course, they go hunting for how to keep suckling on that ebil Big Gubbermint, while declaring gubbermint inept. Come on you losers, put up. Teh Soshulizms is ebil, right?

/farking losers
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Only been bad since 2011 with gerrymandering and electing a govenor who is a poster child for FAS awareness

Gee, maybe you didn't think your plan through?  Sorry but I'm glad I haven't lived in Wississippi since 1973 despite being born there...

Only been bad since 2011 with gerrymandering and electing a govenor who is a poster child for FAS awareness


No, it was bad before that as well. Tommy Thompson was the first sign of trouble. He was almost as disingenuous an a$$ as Walker.
 
roc6783
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: "nearly 243,000 Wisconsin households received $49.3 million in federal assistance"

That works out to about $202 per household.  The same households that just got $600 per person in the house.  I'd say they can do without it given that $600 windfall should cover them for another six months.

Not having a mask mandate is worth the $200 for a few households.


I hope you are joking, but that also was one month's total, not a sum total of aid.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's 10 degrees in Chicago right now so it has to be colder there. I'm about to run across down the street for some beer, and I will be wearing two masks just to keep the cold off my face. Anyone in a cold enviroment should welcome masks with open arms
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Idiots. Every member of the Wisconsin Kochsucker clan and every one who votes for those scumbags.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: kkinnison:

No, it was bad before that as well. Tommy Thompson was the first sign of trouble. He was almost as disingenuous an a$$ as Walker.


Tommy at least kept his vitriol for one group, Walker was out to screw over anyone who couldn't cough up $25k a plate for a fundraiser.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The Senate tried to fix the problem. It passed a bill Thursday with a provision that would give the governor authority to issue emergency health orders only for the purpose of accessing the federal money. But that was attached to a larger COVID-19 bill that was at risk of an Evers veto because it contains provisions that would prohibit employers from mandating workers get vaccinated and give Republican legislators control over federal COVID-19 relief dollars. "

They're just going to keep trying and failing, until they decide that the food bought with federal dollars doesn't matter.
 
