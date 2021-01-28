 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   New York Times reporter likes to remind people that the sheriff is near   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably just trying to connect with the youth.  I bet he listened to some of that new-fangled hippity hop and tried to pick up on some of the cool slang so he wouldn't look like a square.  Or maybe he just watched a Quentin Tarantino marathon?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And this is making it out into the light the day after Marty baron announces his retirement. Huh.  That timing makes me suspicious that there may be more to the story.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: r maybe he just watched a Quentin Tarantino marathon?


Miserlou
Youtube mKpsuGMeqHI
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Times has made it clear that open racism is just fine, this guy isn't the first case by any stretch.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When you came pulling in here did you see a sign in front of my house that says "DEAD SHERIFF STORAGE"??
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every time I encounter the Daily Beast paywall on a link from Fark, I just laugh and close the tab.

I ain't paying them.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Following the reviews from participants, Times managers were immediately concerned

So case closed.  I SAID CASE CLOSED!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
all right man if we want to control how people behave this much on such a micro level we really should start paying everybody a universal basic income
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Following the reviews from participants, Times managers were immediately concerned

So case closed.  I SAID CASE CLOSED!!!


Susan Collins works for the Times now?
 
zobear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The reporter in question?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NYT is a farking rag.  It used to be a broadsheet of note.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zobear: The reporter in question?

[Fark user image 300x297]


And who can argue with that???
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did he at least know where the white women were at?
 
BigMax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zobear: The reporter in question?

[Fark user image image 300x297]


Rarik!
 
