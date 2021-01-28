 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Ctrl+V(accine)   (cnbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Immune system, Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccines, DNA, Vaccination, Protein, Dr. Anthony Fauci, South Africa, mRNA technology  
•       •       •

1068 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 28 Jan 2021 at 5:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah. This is why there should be regional production facilities across the globe, with enough production for a twice a year double dose for the entire population.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the silver lining in all this is a upgrade in all our vaccines and the elimination.of many diseases.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, this is why they spent the past 20+ year trying to get it to work. Viruses mutate quickly, so having a vaccine that can be tweeked in a hurry is exactly what we need.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Post it on github.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

plecos: I hope the silver lining in all this is a upgrade in all our vaccines and the elimination.of many diseases.


Maybe the silver lining is an actual lining of silver.  Vaccines contain heavy metals that poison us all, I am informed by Facebook.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: plecos: I hope the silver lining in all this is a upgrade in all our vaccines and the elimination.of many diseases.

Maybe the silver lining is an actual lining of silver.  Vaccines contain heavy metals that poison us all, I am informed by Facebook.


Silver is not poison, just ask Papa Snuff
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.