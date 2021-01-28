 Skip to content
 
Six dead in liquid nitrogen explosion at Georgia food plant. Authorities are still picking up the pieces
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A horrible tragedy, I don't see the Average White Band connection.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! I am invincible!!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The remains should be remarkably well preserved.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

They'll be back.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did they have to freeze production?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not an explosion. I just watched a press conference. Six dead, a bunch hospitalized, including firefighters.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let it go!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice Ice Baby
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergency response is very Georgia:  "A school bus took 130 people to a church for evaluation"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most likely died from asphyxiation...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not freezing to death so much as asphyxiating.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Not an explosion. I just watched a press conference. Six dead, a bunch hospitalized, including firefighters.


Asphyxiation, it sounds like.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know an overclocker who has one of those large insulated jugs he gets partially filled with liquid nitrogen for those occasions when he wants to push things to the limit. Apparently he cannot risk capping that thing when its not empty, so the drive home after getting it filled is a bit of a hair raising experience. One little fender-bender and his overclocking day would come to an immediate halt.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)


Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Not an explosion. I just watched a press conference. Six dead, a bunch hospitalized, including firefighters.


Oxygen displacement perhaps?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally 15 minutes from where I live.  Scary.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Yes! I am invincible!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they thought they were invincible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.


YEP.  I'm HIPAA certified annually.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: gopher321: Yes! I am invincible!!

[Fark user image 750x600]


SIMULPOST!
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "A school bus took 130 people to a ..."
What kind of school bus holds 130 people.....

/multiple trips, I know.  But on the first read.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: I bet they thought they were invincible.
[Fark user image 600x311]


SIMULPOST!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frozit: FTA: "A school bus took 130 people to a ..."
What kind of school bus holds 130 people.....

/multiple trips, I know.  But on the first read.


Bag em and stack em!
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: The remains should be remarkably well preserved.


That cold of you to point out
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.


Only if personal details/identifying info are disclosed.  "Protected health info".

They can say how many with what sort of injuries but not who.  Just like they can say you had close contact with a COVID-positive person but not name the person.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.

Only if personal details/identifying info are disclosed.  "Protected health info".

They can say how many with what sort of injuries but not who.  Just like they can say you had close contact with a COVID-positive person but not name the person.


TRUE ......
 
kahnzo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell does someone die from a liquid nitrogen leak?  Is there no ventilation in a meat packing plant?
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know an overclocker who has one of those large insulated jugs he gets partially filled with liquid nitrogen for those occasions when he wants to push things to the limit. Apparently he cannot risk capping that thing when its not empty, so the drive home after getting it filled is a bit of a hair raising experience. One little fender-bender and his overclocking day would come to an immediate halt.


he should invest in a nice dewar
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RiverRat: youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.

YEP.  I'm HIPAA certified annually.


oh then you know this part

PHI is only considered PHI when an individual could be identified from the information. If all identifiers are stripped from health data, it ceases to be protected health information and the HIPAA Privacy Rule's restrictions on uses and disclosures no longer apply.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know an overclocker who has one of those large insulated jugs he gets partially filled with liquid nitrogen for those occasions when he wants to push things to the limit. Apparently he cannot risk capping that thing when its not empty, so the drive home after getting it filled is a bit of a hair raising experience. One little fender-bender and his overclocking day would come to an immediate halt.


Why's that?
Liquid nitrogen is in no way explosive.
Might freeze his butt, but opening the windows for airflow would be sufficient to prevent pretty much any bad thing that could happen.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.

Only if personal details/identifying info are disclosed.  "Protected health info".

They can say how many with what sort of injuries but not who.  Just like they can say you had close contact with a COVID-positive person but not name the person.


Seriously, THIS.  If you don't know about HIPAA, don't comment.

You can exclude PHI and talk about injuries and causes.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: RiverRat: youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.

YEP.  I'm HIPAA certified annually.

oh then you know this part

PHI is only considered PHI when an individual could be identified from the information. If all identifiers are stripped from health data, it ceases to be protected health information and the HIPAA Privacy Rule's restrictions on uses and disclosures no longer apply.


Yes, .... I was too hasty
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough Terminator 2 how disappointed
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know an overclocker who has one of those large insulated jugs he gets partially filled with liquid nitrogen for those occasions when he wants to push things to the limit.


Is that like the danger zone?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kahnzo: How the hell does someone die from a liquid nitrogen leak?  Is there no ventilation in a meat packing plant?


Not just a leak, the news reported an explosion at the plant.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell were they storing it? I've worked with LN2 before because LN2 is used for -150*C storage in biology labs. LN2 and N2 gas sink, with the biggest danger being standing too close before all the liquid sublimates. This is unbelievable. It's something that shouldn't happen. It would take a catastrophic failure, not a slow leak.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: kahnzo: How the hell does someone die from a liquid nitrogen leak?  Is there no ventilation in a meat packing plant?

Not just a leak, the news reported an explosion at the plant.


The posted article has corrected that information.

Nitrogen doesn't explode. There might be a pressure build up and rupture but no heat and it's not reactive.  O2 on the other hand is dangerous a FARK.

/Used to liquify air and separate it into O2/N2 in the Navy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kahnzo: How the hell does someone die from a liquid nitrogen leak?  Is there no ventilation in a meat packing plant?


Not enough (as evident by the severe COVID outbreaks at meat processing plants nationwide), and someone might not realize immediately that their air has more nitrogen than it should until it gets to a dangerous level.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the night that the lights went out in Georgia
That's the night that they thawed an innocent ham
Well, don't trust your soul to no backwoods Southern lawyer
'Cause the judge in the town's got bloodstains on his hands
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, six more Covid deaths that the media can hyperventilate about.

/ducks
//runs
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: steklo: I'm sure I'll get the details from my step-daughter she works in Gainesville hospital. (ER)

Thats a HIPAA violation.

Don't farking do that.


The seven smarts this received is depressing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Frozit: FTA: "A school bus took 130 people to a ..."
What kind of school bus holds 130 people.....

/multiple trips, I know.  But on the first read.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It took 2 trips.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
that's farking horrible.  Those workers are probably underpaid immigrants and that plant already had a poor safety record.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"No explosion has occurred," he said, correcting earlier news reports.

Might not have been an explosion, but a failure of a large pressure vessel and or its piping. Which could sound like a explosion.

Dumping a semi load (or equivalent) of liquid nitrogen in a area like a factory floor, that is not open to the outside and has people working looks to be what might have happened.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Asphyxiation like that is horrible. The person doesn't even know that he is in danger, and will goof off until dead. Not a bad way to go, though, for the victims.
 
