Lawsuit alleging fraud in breathalyzer tests filed by a lawyer who totally looks like he stars in his own DWI commercials on late night TV
    Michigan, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Sheriff, Michigan State University, Michigan State Police employees, United States, Detroit, federal lawsuit  
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The dude's hair sucks and he does star in his own ads, but they ain't about DWI

Marko Law will give you a voice
Youtube qsLcrJ9Yv08
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wesley Willis - Cut The Mullet !!!
Youtube roxMH07qHmc
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it was aliens driving the car...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What can I do for you today?"
"Make the top look like a republican politician in the closet and the back look like I drive a truck for Arby's."
"Say no more fam."
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Are The Greatest Generation - Commercial | Give Me Jimmy | Better Call Saul Extras
Youtube tBaKyDrg-1o
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smarmy:

/ˈsmärmē/

adjective INFORMAL

ingratiating and wheedling in a way that is perceived as insincere or excessive.

Fark user imageView Full Size


smarmy
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I can see it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<smugalert.jpg>
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he had to be a personal injury lawyer.  Way to play fo the stereotype.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems like a good guy really as far as lawyers go. But that repetitive keyboard background music has to go.
/bring back the classy legal mullet!
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like the overhead city shot and the bit where the camera rotates around him, it's like a comic book movie. They should have had his partners come into that part like the Avengers.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh. Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was glad to learn he is a Marine Veteran.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: And he had to be a personal injury lawyer.  Way to play fo the stereotype.


His four minute commercial linked in the Boobies fails to specify any practice areas, but mentions some plaintiff harassment and civil rights stuff. So not a personal injury attorney. The stuff he's doing is harder, higher risk, and probably lower margin. More power to him.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was all over local news in the Detroit area and it's a big deal. One guy getting wrongly convicted is terrible, but this points toward a bigger, systematic problem of reliance on flawed technology which ruins a lot of people's lives. There has to be a beeter way to do things.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude does look like he is straight out of an infomercial of some sort.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He looks like what you'd get if you made a skin suit out of all of the trump kids.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He looks like he has strong opinions about Huey Lewis and the News.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
