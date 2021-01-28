 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   New Yorkers who fled the city from the pandemic get welcomed back with "New York Is Dead. Don't Come Back" billboard   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New York City, New Yorkers, New York, love letter, Sunset Boulevard, former president of the United States, best city, last couple months  
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't dead open inside.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people moved upstate to discover that no matter how hard they squinted, Kingston is not the next Brooklyn. It's just a more expensive Kingston.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Open Arms
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
so this is a hopeful message for the ones that stayed ??? how?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I laughed my head off at all the transplant idiots who claimed that NYC was dead, never to recover from the pandemic as they fled back to flyoverville.


I mean, shiat we aren't even close to seeing the end of this but my sentiment still stands.  I understand leaving, if I had a family or others to take care of maybe I would have considered it too.  But saying it's over?  Sour grapes, transplant, sour grapes...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I laughed my head off at all the transplant idiots who claimed that NYC was dead, never to recover from the pandemic as they fled back to flyoverville.


I mean, shiat we aren't even close to seeing the end of this but my sentiment still stands.  I understand leaving, if I had a family or others to take care of maybe I would have considered it too.  But saying it's over?  Sour grapes, transplant, sour grapes...


Yeah, nobody thinks NYC is over.
Someone is trying to profit off of something.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...there's people in the streets making art and singing and dancing

Gross
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I understand the point they are trying to make. We left New York 6 years ago. My husband retired from the City School system and we didn't have enough money to stay. I was born in Queens and I will always be a New Yorker (My accent gives me away all the time). Both of our families are still there and would like to visit them. New York is and always be the Best Dam City In The World.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somebody paid for that sign...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Many people moved upstate to discover that no matter how hard they squinted, Kingston is not the next Brooklyn. It's just a more expensive Kingston.


To be fair, many people died upstate years ago.

Hudson comes to mind.  I mean Hudson is nice, and I love upstate NY, but don't claim the city is dead because you no longer live there.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Gulper Eel: Many people moved upstate to discover that no matter how hard they squinted, Kingston is not the next Brooklyn. It's just a more expensive Kingston.

To be fair, many people died upstate years ago.

Hudson comes to mind.  I mean Hudson is nice, and I love upstate NY, but don't claim the city is dead because you no longer live there.


Wtf phone?


Many people *moved* upstate.  Not died.


Although, lots of people die upstate too.  That's human nature.
 
