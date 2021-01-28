 Skip to content
 
(Boston Globe)   Seniors frustrated by inability to sign up for vaccinations, TikTok, Windows updates, Hip-Hop
30
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a senior frustrated by my inability to find an open vaccination appointment, but has no problems with TikTok, Windows updates or hip-hop, I'm going to get quite a kick out of these replies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: As a senior frustrated by my inability to find an open vaccination appointment, but has no problems with TikTok, Windows updates or hip-hop, I'm going to get quite a kick out of these replies.
[Fark user image 425x235]


At least you get that message.  Here's mine:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're currently vaccinating those 65 and older.

Clusterfark - thy name is Orange County
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Windows updates?

Real seniors don't need Windows updates.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of this makes any sense. My dad who is 80 is a resident of WV and the headline about WV is how great they've been with vaccine rollout, but he could not schedule an appointment there. He spends the winters in SC, where they are having issues meeting demand, yet was able to get his first shot within a few days of being in the state for the winter.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
riveting thread
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried installing 27 toolbars, a handful of BHO's and a few suspicious games that are almost certainly Spyware?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: As a senior frustrated by my inability to find an open vaccination appointment, but has no problems with TikTok, Windows updates or hip-hop, I'm going to get quite a kick out of these replies.
[Fark user image 425x235]


Yea, but you were actually trying to get Pearl Jam tickets, remember?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malarkey
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should stop being so old and feeble, did they think about that? Chessmate, Boomers.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yea, but you were actually trying to get Pearl Jam tickets, remember?


and I ended up losing $200 playing Texas Holdem.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bay area , Ca. Kaiser is doing the don't call us , we'll email you stage for appointments ..
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It changes from city to city, state to state, and scheduling system to system.  Both my folks and my brother's in-laws had no trouble - same metro area but across state lines so different systems.  My SILs grandparents, however, have had a lot of trouble a few states away.  The only issue the former ran into was that the system would give you the list of available dates/times and everybody was trying to grab the first available.  Which would then return errors after timing out & make you start over.  But if you instead chose one a day further out, you scheduled right up.

With everyone basically Black-Fridaying their way in the system, I can understand how anyone even remotely tech challenged would have issues.  And woe unto those who can't use or don't have a computer to do it.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad scored one at the OB/GYN clinic of a hospital two towns over from where he lives.
 
swiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just need then to authenticate with multifactor, install the app and set up their universal remote to Bluetooth with the infotainment system in their car and this would be no issue.

/I am 59 and days from losing all my technical abilities
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lancaster Pa is at the "we're working on establishing a system, or a "list" if you will, wherein interested people can sign up to get in line and wait. Our working name for this new idea is a "waiting list"".

We'll let you know when we have such a thing developed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: My dad scored one at the OB/GYN clinic of a hospital two towns over from where he lives.


Having a parent come out of the closet is difficult in the best of circumstances. She's lucky to have a kid like you who is accepting and cares about her health.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove to Dodger Stadium for the shot, but in order to enter the parking lot, Frank McCourt wanted me to buy a season-long VIP parking pass for $300
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In California they were wanting QR codes to validate the appointments for seniors, meaning that they needed a printer or smart phone.

I guess they only want to vaccinate the seniors with kids or who are very tech savvy.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swiller: We just need then to authenticate with multifactor, install the app and set up their universal remote to Bluetooth with the infotainment system in their car and this would be no issue.

/I am 59 and days from losing all my technical abilities


I had to help my old folks do that....and your description is not all that far from the truth.

It had a 10 question list of "prove who you are" that was a creepy insight into what data brokers know about you.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cps-static.rovicorp.comView Full Size

"And what is up with leaving wallets in El Segundo? Can you explain that?"
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: My dad scored one at the OB/GYN clinic of a hospital two towns over from where he lives.



Yeah, but where's the fetus going to gestate?   You going to keep it in a box?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: My dad scored one at the OB/GYN clinic of a hospital two towns over from where he lives.


Did they make him sit in the stirrups?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no exaggeration at all here.
my 78 year old mother in law was told to call and make an appointment for hers. The automated  voice on the phone told her the wait time to get though would be ten hours.
Literally told to stay on the phone on hold for ten hours.
Which of course she did not, and the next day the email came in to say, don't call us we'll call you.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go into the country kitchen buffet and start jabbin
 
swiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dereksmalls: I drove to Dodger Stadium for the shot, but in order to enter the parking lot, Frank McCourt wanted me to buy a season-long VIP parking pass for $300


LOL I said that about the Disneyland site - Annual Pass required.  And then they announced they canceled the Annual Pass program!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Have they tried installing 27 toolbars, a handful of BHO's and a few suspicious games that are almost certainly Spyware?


Hay. Don't be looking at my mom's pc. That's my job. And it pays well.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PvtStash: no exaggeration at all here.
my 78 year old mother in law was told to call and make an appointment for hers. The automated  voice on the phone told her the wait time to get though would be ten hours.
Literally told to stay on the phone on hold for ten hours.
Which of course she did not, and the next day the email came in to say, don't call us we'll call you.


This. It's recockulous.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The process is totally screwed up here in Arizona.  It's the damn software they're running for the website.

Once you go through the process to sign-in, it doesn't easily and cleanly tell you the next day that there are available appointment slots.  It makes you guess day-by-day, center-by-center, seeing if there are any dates.

From what I gather, there are no more dates left in any of the vaccination centers that they're currently operating.  It does not tell you this though.  As such, people still trying to get in and make an appointment don't know they're stuck in a dead-end.

The software is so poorly written that as I was incrementing days trying to schedule my mother in law's 2nd dose, it let me enter February 30th 2021 as a date, listing every single vaccination center that they've ever had.  Apparently an undefined date causes all manner of entertainment for the system.

Also frustratingly you have to enter all of the info that you're going to enter, such as vital info and insurance info before you book the first appointment.  If you hit the back-button though, it erases all that you entered and you have to re-enter again.  Weirdly once you've booked the first appointment though, it retains that information for going back in to the system.

I don't know who wrote the thing but they need a blanket party. The very first thing it should do is notify you if there are no more appointments available in the system.  If that isn't the case, it should not even give you the option to try days that lack slots.

Jackasses.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mother is 80, with RA, pulmonary disease, onset of dementia and a host of other pre-existing conditions, on top of being a full-on rabid Trumper.  She's blaming the reason she can't get a vac appointment on Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi.  I could tell her that it's a supply issue, a lot of it to do with the lack of "guidance" from the top, mostly Trump, but then I would have to tell her the same thing tomorrow.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hammettman: My mother is 80, with RA, pulmonary disease, onset of dementia and a host of other pre-existing conditions, on top of being a full-on rabid Trumper.  She's blaming the reason she can't get a vac appointment on Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi.  I could tell her that it's a supply issue, a lot of it to do with the lack of "guidance" from the top, mostly Trump, but then I would have to tell her the same thing tomorrow.


There must have been something on Fox....my elderly people suddenly started blaming everything on Pelosi. The insurrection, the virus response, the lack of any relief legislation was all the fault of THAT woman. She did it. All by herself...you don't understand how powerful she is. My favorite line was "well what did she know during the raid on the Capitol? See, it was her fault...she controls the police"
 
