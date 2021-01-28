 Skip to content
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've got an organ just for the occassion
Charlie Schmidt's Keyboard Cat! - THE ORIGINAL!
Youtube J---aiyznGQ
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bureaucracies are just filled with a dearth of compassion.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I've got an organ just for the occassion
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/J---aiyz​nGQ]


...and that's a fact.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When ever I read stories like this I think to myself there has to be more to the story.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: She says it allows an employee the right to severance when the contract is "impossible to fulfil as a result of medical condition from which an employee is deemed to be totally disabled and unable to work any time in the foreseeable future."

How much severance are we talking about? Is this like, 2 weeks of pay or like a year? Are they eligible for disability payments or are they just farked? My rage meter is at like a 6 and I need to know if I need to dial it up to 10 or down to a simmer.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"After the transplant he just wasn't the same person" said a coworker.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gosh, it says they've been on medical leave for a really long time (2014 and 1015) if I'm reading the article right? I didn't even know you could keep a job that long on medical leave here in the states.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FTFA: She says it allows an employee the right to severance when the contract is "impossible to fulfil as a result of medical condition from which an employee is deemed to be totally disabled and unable to work any time in the foreseeable future."

How much severance are we talking about? Is this like, 2 weeks of pay or like a year? Are they eligible for disability payments or are they just farked? My rage meter is at like a 6 and I need to know if I need to dial it up to 10 or down to a simmer.


Depends on the union contact. That said, the legal minimum would probably range from several months to potentially years worth of pay given the length of time he worked there.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These people have been unable to perform their duties for years.  The article states that one guy took disability leave starting in 2014 and the other in 2015.  And now, given their immunocompromised status, they won't be able to return to driving buses any time soon.  Sure, maybe they could transfer to other roles, for example one guy requested to be an inspector instead of a driver, but he hasn't been allowed to return in any capacity because the employer is rightfully concerned about liability if he's exposed to covid.

Sucks to be them, but this is not the employer's fault nor is it their problem.  These guys need to find another line of work or stay on disability.
 
Zonga
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be fair, they should have just died and saved everyone a bunch of money and time.
 
farkscience
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The last time these guys worked, Obama was president.  Oh Canada
 
recombobulator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Gosh, it says they've been on medical leave for a really long time (2014 and 1015) if I'm reading the article right? I didn't even know you could keep a job that long on medical leave here in the states.


You can't.  You can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave a year to deal with certain personal or family medical issues.  During that time you keep your insurance and can't be fired.  After that your employer can hire someone to replace you and terminate your employment.  If you're unable to work you go on disability, and if you have it you get payments from long term disability insurance.

https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/fmla​
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think they give us like 26 weeks for recovery for long term disability.  Not sure but I think at least they don't have to give your original job back.
 
