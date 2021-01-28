 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Maryland fire captain admits to getting his hose handled at a massage parlor   (wjla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't these guys figure out how to massage themselves?
 
6nome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would of been better if he got it at a massage twitter.
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA

It is unclear why police waited more than 10 months to file a criminal charge against Glazier. Officials have not yet scheduled a court date.


No, what is unclear is why the idiot told on himself
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He paid for an hour and only got 48 minutes or less.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As long as he keeps putting out fires, I don't care if he gets a happy ending.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"He was referred there for a massage by Cornell, as part of his treatment in his workman comp case,"

I didn't know I could get workmans comp for being horny.
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Heamer: As long as he keeps putting out fires, I don't care if he gets a happy ending.


And they probably keeps his hose clear
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

6nome: Would of been better if he got it at a massage twitter.


definately would of
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ongbok: FTA

It is unclear why police waited more than 10 months to file a criminal charge against Glazier. Officials have not yet scheduled a court date.


No, what is unclear is why the idiot told on himself


They have him 10 months to get his story straight, but he decided to confess. The rest of the common perverts probably got the book thrown at them immediately.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My pearls have been crushed into a fine powder.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Heamer: As long as he keeps putting out fires, I don't care if he gets a happy ending.


You do realize most of the women girls in these "massage parlors" are trafficked, right?
 
Saab Story [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doesn't the captain usually direct other firefighters to handle the hoses?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's pronounced "Parler".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fabric_Man: Heamer: As long as he keeps putting out fires, I don't care if he gets a happy ending.

You do realize most of the women girls in these "massage parlors" are trafficked, right?


Which cops are happy to ignore, as they're perfect places to shake down for protection money or else they'll make work with a sting.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After he was 'decorated' did they clean him off?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
