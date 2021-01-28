 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Madison, WI police are cordoning off a portion of downtown...any Madison farkers know what's up?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AARon announcing his retirement?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese emergency?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably public executions of all Democrats in WI government. It's now the al-Q-duh way.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Cheese emergency?


Giant spider invasion.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chilli cook off. Them chilli farts are deadly.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revolution? Vacation?


....somebody fart?
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packers defeat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Chilli cook off. Them chilli farts are deadly.


BRATWURST, dear.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About to announce the Greek Freak being traded?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd think a PhD Journalist would have had more resources to tap to find out what's happening than sending a random tweet
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Ambivalence: Chilli cook off. Them chilli farts are deadly.

BRATWURST, dear.


Taffeta darling
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Ambivalence: Chilli cook off. Them chilli farts are deadly.

BRATWURST, dear.


bet you can make bratwurst chilli.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone spill a beer?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a Galaxy Note 7
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: you'd think a PhD Journalist would have had more resources to tap to find out what's happening than sending a random tweet


Excuse me... that's DOCTOR Journalist thankyouverymuch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polka dance off?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bit of poking around with Google led me to this: Memorial Library, UW-Madison Extension Building evacuated. That might be what you're talking about. It's scant on actual info, as of yet, but it gives a definite location.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, have you seen Wisconsin?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannibal sandwich eating contest.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone make sure Trump did not decide to shoot someone on the UW-Madison campus.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Its a Galaxy Note 7


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wet drum sandwich: A bit of poking around with Google led me to this: Memorial Library, UW-Madison Extension Building evacuated. That might be what you're talking about. It's scant on actual info, as of yet, but it gives a definite location.


Someone probably wanted to check out a book.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Chilli cook off. Them chilli farts are deadly.


Seriously?  Wisconsin has the whitest chili in the country.  They probably even put beans in it.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo?

Subby if you lived in a real city shiat like that happens like daily. It happened on my jog yesterday.

Chill!
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Jake Havechek: Cheese emergency?

Giant spider invasion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bomb threat called into the 711 on the corner of State and Lake Street.

One of my work teammates was evacuated and came to my building to finish their day.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liadan: Bomb threat called into the 711 on the corner of State and Lake Street.

One of my work teammates was evacuated and came to my building to finish their day.


Wisconsin Death Trip
Youtube ZZJxWqmP4Yw
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: AARon announcing his retirement?


Fark user imageView Full Size

...wha?
 
ds_4815
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: you'd think a PhD Journalist would have had more resources to tap to find out what's happening than sending a random tweet


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Ambivalence: Chilli cook off. Them chilli farts are deadly.

Seriously?  Wisconsin has the whitest chili in the country.  They probably even put beans in it.


Beans are a "musical fruit"
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I heard the GOP in WI are attempting to get rid of the governor's mask mandate.

Maybe it's related...
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are pissed that the assembly passed a bill allowing dentists to administer vaccines?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milverine went postal?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer shortage!  Everybody panic!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolly is coming.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liadan: Bomb threat called into the 711 on the corner of State and Lake Street.

One of my work teammates was evacuated and came to my building to finish their day.


I used to beg one of my kids to do this every work day. Sigh. He never listened to a thing I said!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it's not more Republican terrorists
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is the the capitol and there is a vote today. probably just being safe since the alt right terrorists like to interupt law makers and threaten to kill them. but I am just guessing. could be a cheese curd incident or protecting a shipment of Korbel.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Scanner Dan would know.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Hopefully it's not more Republican terrorists


That's always my first thought, but as an American I've lived with Republican Terror since Clinton was elected, same as anyone else.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm sure Scanner Dan would know.


Man, I miss that guy.

https://www.thebozho.com/scanner-dan-​m​athison-dies-at-62/
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably republican terrorists.
 
