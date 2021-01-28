 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Another day, another UFO sighting. It's starting to seem like these things might be real   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure alcohol is not involved here?
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Balloon.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear more on why they say it's not a balloon. Because it's a balloon.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh wowie another blurry ass dot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The thing that looks exactly like a balloon?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, it's not "pulsing" either, it's the camera going in and out of focus...


Well, it's the daily fail, so now I doubt the existence of airplanes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's always thousands of space buffs and bird watchers pointing at the sky with high-quality cameras, but it seems that aliens only show themselves to yokels using Nokia flip phones.
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It doesn't "pulse", the stupid camera phone can't focus on the balloon.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The object periodically pulses as it hovers

No, the camera's autofocus is just trying to work.
 
