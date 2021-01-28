 Skip to content
(Military.com)   US Air Force wants to give B-52 crews a curtain so they can drop bombs in private   (military.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Typical AF: they dropped the ban on women in combat aircraft way back in the 90s and they're just now getting around to this basic stuff? They do have minimal privacy setups, at least back in the 80s when I flew them.

The B-52 had a urinal downstairs, pretty much useless to the gals. Of course, there was also the "honey bucket," located upstairs forward of the electronic warfare officer (EW). It was actually the instructor EW seat and it had a lift up top. You needed to put a plastic bag in there and do your thing. And there was a privacy curtain of sorts that I remember. This was in the 'H' model. Probably the 'G' also.

The rule was if you took a dump in there, YOU had to dispose of the bag. The crew chiefs always took care of the urinal.

The B-1 had a dedicated potty to do both #1 and #2 and no bags required. It had a slide out holding tank that could be removed and dumped into a proper sanitation system. Much easier to handle.

In eight years and thousands of hours of flying the BUFF and Bone, I never had anyone take a dump on my aircraft. It did happen though and if you were the guy, you got endless ridicule over it. You definitely were buying the beer. I mean, a B-1 cockpit is tight, maybe the size of an average master bathroom volume wise. And there's no fan.

Here's the Bone setup.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see why not. We had privacy curtains for our honey pots in C-130s.

Who wants to watch people dropping bombs anyway?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to work up a joke about using the unused tailgunner position for that.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shiatter's occupied!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that aircrew are multi-gender these days, so, of course they need this.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When dropping personal bombs, there's always this.   Not quite Air Force.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, seperated but equal? This sounds familiar.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You should we what I in a Canadian Military Twin Otter for a number 1. (I have pictures)
Hint in other situations it would be used as a beer bong at a fraternity
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
C-135s had actual bathroom in the back with a locking door, and urinal assembly in the battery compartment behind the flight engineer's console.

/also had a full galley near the pax seats
//cooked many a hot meal during over-the-pole missions
///REMF slashies!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: In eight years and thousands of hours of flying the BUFF and Bone, I never had anyone take a dump on my aircraft.


And the army in me instantly realizes that would be immediately used for a midair jack. No latrine or portapotty is safe.

there's a reason officers fly i suppose.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've got more turds than the Bible's got Psalms
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Women might not be able to use the urinal, but the Air Force should already have that covered.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1092935​7​/Air-Force-buying-Maxi-pads-with-sucti​on-bags-so-that-women-pilots-can-pee-s​itting-down-especially-useful-in-a-fig​hter-plane-beats-having-to-have-a-cath​eter-up-inside-wearing-a-wet-diaper-Fa​rk-men-have-crashed-nine-F-16s-while-p​eeing-in-a-bag
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rikkards: You should we what I in a Canadian Military Twin Otter for a number 1. (I have pictures)
Hint in other situations it would be used as a beer bong at a fraternity


That first sentence gave me a nosebleed and now I taste copper.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I assume the USAF crews still have a policy of "First one to use it has to clean it after landing"?
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Air Force be all, "Aces and Deuces"
I guess a full house DOES beat a flush.

/ Army has their Deuce and a Half
// Navy has a poop deck
/// I was just leaving
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I don't see why not. We had privacy curtains for our honey pots in C-130s.

Who wants to watch people dropping bombs anyway?


thatsmyfetish.jpeg
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
B-52 crews don't take a dump, son, without a plan.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Typical AF: they dropped the ban on women in combat aircraft way back in the 90s and they're just now getting around to this basic stuff? They do have minimal privacy setups, at least back in the 80s when I flew them.

The B-52 had a urinal downstairs, pretty much useless to the gals. Of course, there was also the "honey bucket," located upstairs forward of the electronic warfare officer (EW). It was actually the instructor EW seat and it had a lift up top. You needed to put a plastic bag in there and do your thing. And there was a privacy curtain of sorts that I remember. This was in the 'H' model. Probably the 'G' also.

The rule was if you took a dump in there, YOU had to dispose of the bag. The crew chiefs always took care of the urinal.

The B-1 had a dedicated potty to do both #1 and #2 and no bags required. It had a slide out holding tank that could be removed and dumped into a proper sanitation system. Much easier to handle.

In eight years and thousands of hours of flying the BUFF and Bone, I never had anyone take a dump on my aircraft. It did happen though and if you were the guy, you got endless ridicule over it. You definitely were buying the beer. I mean, a B-1 cockpit is tight, maybe the size of an average master bathroom volume wise. And there's no fan.

Here's the Bone setup.


[Fark user image image 300x360]

[Fark user image image 300x164]


I'm reminded of my 8th grade class trip, where some of the girls snuck into the men's room to pee in the "weenie washer."
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage:  //cooked many a hot meal during over-the-pole missions

Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: So, seperated but equal? This sounds familiar.


lolwut
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CSB: one of my first jobs out of school was with a major aviation company. They had a facility up by me that i worked with, and another major facility about 500 miles away. They had a private jet they configured to sit maybe 2 dozen people that spent its day flying back and forth. You usually had 3 flights down and 2 flights back. This allowed folks to pop down for inperson meetings, shuttle stuff between campuses, etc.

Anyway, while this would have made a nice private plane, but they really packed it in, because it was a bus with wings in their mind, and it was always a motley crew going down. The folks on the flight would range the C level from the CEO all the ways down to Bob from facilities who might be able to help the other campus with a wonky fluorescent light and had nothing better going on.

The flight was fast, generally around an hour from when you sat down until you got up. They would always make a big stink about how there wasn't a bathroom on board, we might hit a delay, basically get your shiat done.

Now, in the back of the plane they had a few tables set up with the seating. This was where folks who had business that needed to get done on the plane would sit. Generally it was the executives sitting there, but the whole thing was a really democratic process.

ANYWAY, one day i'm taking the ride down, get the usual talk about how it will be about an hour until we land, no bathroom, get your shiat done before you get on, etc. Plane fills up and its a pretty full group. We push back and hit a delay on the runway for whatever. Pilot pops on, "it will be a while". We sit for about 15 minutes...comes back on...."OK i think we will be going in about another 15"....

See a bigger heavyset guy get up, stick his head behind the curtain, have some kind of exchange with the pilot, and he goes back to his seat. We finally take off and are in the air MAYBE 15 minutes.....and same dude gets up, sticks his head behind the curtain. I see a much more animated conversation. Finally one of the pilots comes out, visibly upset at the dude, and walks to the back of the plane with him.

Now remind you, this plane is MAYBE the size of a normal bus.

Pilot then asks a C level exec and her party to move from the table they are at, clearly running some kind of meeting from. They do, and are now sort of standing in the aisle, and he flips open her seat, and surprise, its got a toilet built into it. I swear there was an audible gasp on the plane, like, not only was there really a toilet, but we have all commuted sitting on it unaware at some point.

He then proceeds to pull a shower curtain like thing, albeit a bit more rigid, but not quite rigid, out of the wall, to enclose this with.

Except, it didn't go all the ways to the floor. I'm not sure if there was an engineering reason, or just the dude who designed it was "fark the person who ever uses this" Basically it went shin level.

And heavy set dude then had to sit there, and take an emergency dump after all of that, while we could all see his shoes, hear every last movement, and well, smell it.

What really makes this story for me though is i get off the plane, and there was this "we shall never talk about this again, but also, i'm not sitting on the toilet next time" vibe. i go to do whatever it was i was down there for, and come back for the next flight back home.

And the flight is delayed, and i'm standing on the tarmac, as the poor farking pilot who was so pissed off when this started, is clearly fighting with the sceptic system of the plane, trying, like 2 hours later, to clear that dudes shiat.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Pretty sure that aircrew are multi-gender these days, so, of course they need this.


Is there something about crews being all men that makes watching another person having a shiat somehow acceptable?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
it's not in the manual
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: rikkards: You should we what I in a Canadian Military Twin Otter for a number 1. (I have pictures)
Hint in other situations it would be used as a beer bong at a fraternity

That first sentence gave me a nosebleed and now I taste copper.


farking autocorrect

*You should see what we have in a Canadian....

Sorry put my dog down  this morning. Have had a couple so that hasn't helped either
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I don't see why not. We had privacy curtains for our honey pots in C-130s.

Who wants to watch people dropping bombs anyway?


Eat some vegetables and don't eat so much cheese, bread, and chips. It's pretty easy to be regular. Stop being a burden on others. Oh, and...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: C-135s had actual bathroom in the back with a locking door, and urinal assembly in the battery compartment behind the flight engineer's console.

/also had a full galley near the pax seats
//cooked many a hot meal during over-the-pole missions
///REMF slashies!


Ah, jump seats on c141s  from Spain to Turkey. Knees to knees for hours. Hey! That wasn't fair. Waaaahhhhh.
LoL.

Still remember watching cargo jets flying in one after another for so long. It seemed like they would never stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sucked!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Women might not be able to use the urinal, but the Air Force should already have that covered.

https://www.fark.com/comments/10929357​/Air-Force-buying-Maxi-pads-with-sucti​on-bags-so-that-women-pilots-can-pee-s​itting-down-especially-useful-in-a-fig​hter-plane-beats-having-to-have-a-cath​eter-up-inside-wearing-a-wet-diaper-Fa​rk-men-have-crashed-nine-F-16s-while-p​eeing-in-a-bag


What so wrong about old fashioned speed?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the US gets for a bomber toilet....
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the US pays for when buying a bomber toilet....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not my story but a good one nonetheless.

There I was.... (All good aviator stories start like that) I was a relatively new front-seater in A-Model Apaches back in 1998, stationed in Illesheim, Germany. Though one of the newer pilots in the squadron, My back-seater Dave and I had been selected to be the lead aircraft of the lead troop for a nighttime deep attack squadron training mission.
Things are very busy leading up to a large training event like this, and I had not had time to eat during all of the last minute planning and knee-board packet production. Knowing I had about five minutes before the last "tail boom update brief", I ran across the street to the little shawarma stand that a local Turkish guy ran on our post. I grabbed a hot turkey shawarma and munched on it as I made my way over to my troop commander's aircraft. Brief complete, we hopped into our Apaches as the sun set.
The entire mission consisted of a two hour loop around Bavaria at about 500 hundred to 1000 feet, filling up at a FARP, proceeding to a release point, and then a nap of the earth (NOE) insertion to an attack by fire position for a simulated attack on the bad guys.
Things were going pretty well through the first thirty minutes of the flight, and we were hitting our ACPs plus or minus 10 seconds (which is pretty impressive in an old A-Model Apache with a doppler nav system!), when out of nowhere, I started feeling like there was a basketball growing inside my guts! Sharp, stabbing pains in the abdomen told me that something wasn't right. I told my back-seater that I wasn't feeling so hot. Dave was a combat medic in his previous Army MOS, and gave me some wise advice. "Don't let it fester...push that gas out!" Within a minute, I was glad I took his advice and started farting something fierce. The pressure in my guts went away, but the smell in my cockpit was pretty vile.
The mission was progressing pretty well, and were now about an hour and a half into it. About 15 minutes before we were to go into our FARP, the pain hit me again. I only THOUGHT I knew what gas pains were before, but this was excruciating! I broke out in a sweat, my mouth went dry, and I felt clammy all over. Dropping my maps to the floor, all I could do was grab to "go fast" handles up by my head, and begin to pray. I told Dave that this was no regular gas pain and that we needed to consider aborting. He told me to start farting again, but this time I wisely ignored him. Luckily (?), we were on the part of our flight that took us relatively close to our home base. Dave called our troop commander, and told him "Blackjack 6, Gun One needs to RTB due to incapacitated CPG". "Negative, Lead. Stop farking around and maintain radio silence!" Dave was not happy to have his decision to abort squashed like that.... "Blackjack 6, Gun One departing flight to the west". And with that, yanked the aircraft into a descending left turn towards our base! The cuss words that came at us from our boss would have been funny had I not felt like I was going to barf and crap myself at the same time. I swear that my ass was smelling porcelain, because the closer we got to our base, the worse the cramping became, and the pressure against my sphincter continued to grow exponentially.
As dave was getting ready to contact our tower, we heard a German Huey call in, and request the NBD approach, which was granted. As you can imagine, a Huey flying an NDB approach at night is not a quick event. Dave asked me if I wanted to call in as a medical emergency which would have given us priority, but I said no, knowing that we would then have fire trucks, ambulances, and probably the post newspaper waiting for us on the ramp. So, while I drooled all over myself and prayed to the poop gods, we fell in behind the Huey as he completed his approach. Once the Huey made his low approach and departed, Dave requested to land directly to parking (which I didn't even know you could do). Approved, he made a beeline for our ramp, and I really thought I was going to make it! Unfortunately, the second our wheels hit the ground, I lost all control of my bodily functions....
I felt like I was falling through my own ass as I passed what felt like gallons of hot steaming shiat right into my flight suit. The smell was the most horrific thing I have ever experienced, and left me in no doubt that some evil demon was inside my intestines, and casting nefarious spells on my rectum. I tried to hold myself up off the seat, but it was no use, and the seat cushion was already becoming squishy. One of our crew chiefs saw us coming into parking way too early, and came running out to our spot. As he approached the aircraft to ask what was going on, I tried waving him away, and Dave was apparently pointing at me, to explain what the problem was. To my horror, he reached up and opened my canopy door. It looked like he had been punched right in the face by Mike Tyson, and he went reeling backwards so fast that he tripped and fell on his ass. I could only sit there in agony as the blades slowed down, and finally extricated myself from the cockpit. Mind you, the entire time, I am still shiatting. I started the long walk towards the hanger (still shiatting), and noticed that my flight boots were completely filled with diarrhea, and were now overflowing. I left a trail of little shiatty footprints all the way across the apron, through the hanger, and finally into the bathroom. I sat in there, stripped down, and continued to shiat for about another 15 minutes, almost non-stop. I had no idea my body even held that much liquid! Not knowing what to do, I just sat there. My trusty pal dave finally showed up with a t-shirt wrapped around his face to somehow block the smell of death, and asked what he could do for me. Following my instructions, he ran over to his place and returned with a garbage bag for my clothes, some sweats, and an entire box of baby wipes. He then called an ambulance for me, and they took me to the clinic. I received four bags of a saline IV, and stayed in the clinic until the next day with a bad case of food poisoning.
I was later presented with the infamous seat cushion as a trophy of shame, and my call sign was "Muddy" for a long time. Despite doing lots of neat things in the following years of my career, going off to combat numerous times, protecting great Americans on the battlefield, and dispatching scores of enemy combatants, I still occasionally meet somebody from our community, and they ask "Hey! Aren't you that guy that shiat himself in an Apache?"
 
