(Twitter)   Robin Hood selling people's stoncks "for their own good"
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're basically committing theft and fraud. Can someone send the feds in now?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Stopping buying is one thing, but selling assets...
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this even legal?
8.5.7
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
using a single hyphen as an em dash

literaly disgusting
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to bet, it's to mitigate risk to robinhood's balance sheet.   Are they closing options?  Or are they selling securities?   

Without even reading their TOS, I'd guarantee that they have the right to close option contracts when the risk associated gets to be more than a certain ratio of assets.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand the non-slavishly-corporate reason for them to do this.

The reality is that GME is not worth $483 per share.  People are having a fun moment now, but that ride will not last.  Someone will be left holding the bag.  Maybe some institutional investors will get theirs.  But to achieve that, you're going to need a lot of amateur investors to spend a lot of money on a worthless thing - literally a thing that has a measurable economic value, that can be measured at basically zero.

In that sense, it's not all that different than MAGAts who destroyed their $500 Igloo coolers because the company dissed Trump.  Sure, you've experienced a euphoric moment of solidarity, the sense of being part of a movement much larger than yourself, and together you helped cause a bit of a headache for a big brand or industry.  Your voice was heard.  And all it cost you was an absolutely stupid amount of actual, measurable money you probably needed right now.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: If I had to bet, it's to mitigate risk to robinhood's balance sheet.   Are they closing options?  Or are they selling securities?

Without even reading their TOS, I'd guarantee that they have the right to close option contracts when the risk associated gets to be more than a certain ratio of assets.


Congratulations, you have been the impetus behind the first time in history that I went looking though a financial website's T's and C's for fun.

From Robinhood's customer agreement, Section 31, "Consent to Redeem Shares"

-------

"I understand and agree that whenever it is necessary for Robinhood's protection or to satisfy a margin call, deficiency, debit or other obligation owed to Robinhood, Robinhood may (but is not required to) sell, assign and deliver all or any part of the securities in My Account, or close any or all transactions in My Account. I understand that Robinhood may, but is not obligated to, attempt to contact Me before taking any such action. I understand and agree that Robinhood reserves the right to take any such action without prior notice or demand for additional collateral, and free of any right of redemption, and that any prior demand, call or notice will not be considered a waiver of our right to sell or buy without demand, call or notice.

I further understand that Robinhood may choose which securities to buy or sell, which transactions to close, and the sequence and timing of liquidation, and may take such actions on whatever exchange or market and in whatever manner (including public auction or private sale) that Robinhood chooses in the exercise of its business judgment. I agree not to hold Robinhood liable for the choice of which securities to buy or sell or of which transactions to close or for the timing or manner of the liquidation. I also agree not to hold Robinhood liable for taking such action."

-----

There's similar language in a few other places.

So yeah, they make it pretty clear that you're playing in their sandbox, and if they don't like what you're doing for basically any reason, they can sell your stocks and don't really have to explain themselves.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bears have been eaten by the hot dog vendor.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO RUN BARTER TOWN
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great.  I hate Robinhood.  I could not be happier that they're angering their product.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: I can understand the non-slavishly-corporate reason for them to do this.

The reality is that GME is not worth $483 per share.  People are having a fun moment now, but that ride will not last.  Someone will be left holding the bag.  Maybe some institutional investors will get theirs.  But to achieve that, you're going to need a lot of amateur investors to spend a lot of money on a worthless thing - literally a thing that has a measurable economic value, that can be measured at basically zero.

In that sense, it's not all that different than MAGAts who destroyed their $500 Igloo coolers because the company dissed Trump.  Sure, you've experienced a euphoric moment of solidarity, the sense of being part of a movement much larger than yourself, and together you helped cause a bit of a headache for a big brand or industry.  Your voice was heard.  And all it cost you was an absolutely stupid amount of actual, measurable money you probably needed right now.


Yep, I'm in pretty violent agreement. Maybe Redditors did kill or wound a hedge fund - great, fine! However, creating massively overvalued bubbles does wind up costing people money. And sure, maybe a handful of them are throwing away $500 just to spite a hedge fund, but if you think that's the majority, I have a bridge to sell you. People keep yelling "it's not a pump-and-dump" and that's true only inasmuch as it wasn't engineered by a person or small group (that I know of), but the end result is the same: The stock is overvalued, and people who cashed out at the right time get the money of the people who didn't.

Moreover, even if you assume this whole bit of excitement was organic, now that it's happened there are going to be a lot of people who try to replicate it for less-than-pure motives. (How much does a room full of dudes manning sock accounts on Reddit cost?) If this whole scenario helps generate the political will to rein in hedge funds, that's great, but I can also understand why all the trading websites would want to demonstrate that they can't be weaponized to knock out specific hedge funds.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nah, I don't need a gun.  I've got a Stonck.
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: I can understand the non-slavishly-corporate reason for them to do this.

The reality is that GME is not worth $483 per share.  People are having a fun moment now, but that ride will not last.  Someone will be left holding the bag.  Maybe some institutional investors will get theirs.  But to achieve that, you're going to need a lot of amateur investors to spend a lot of money on a worthless thing - literally a thing that has a measurable economic value, that can be measured at basically zero.

In that sense, it's not all that different than MAGAts who destroyed their $500 Igloo coolers because the company dissed Trump.  Sure, you've experienced a euphoric moment of solidarity, the sense of being part of a movement much larger than yourself, and together you helped cause a bit of a headache for a big brand or industry.  Your voice was heard.  And all it cost you was an absolutely stupid amount of actual, measurable money you probably needed right now.


It's not their job to police the stock market.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever came up with "stonks" deserves to be castrated.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is great.  I hate Robinhood.  I could not be happier that they're angering their product.


What's the 411 on the hate? Seriously curious. Thx.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SpockYouOut: If I had to bet, it's to mitigate risk to robinhood's balance sheet.   Are they closing options?  Or are they selling securities?

Without even reading their TOS, I'd guarantee that they have the right to close option contracts when the risk associated gets to be more than a certain ratio of assets.

Congratulations, you have been the impetus behind the first time in history that I went looking though a financial website's T's and C's for fun.

From Robinhood's customer agreement, Section 31, "Consent to Redeem Shares"

-------

"I understand and agree that whenever it is necessary for Robinhood's protection or to satisfy a margin call, deficiency, debit or other obligation owed to Robinhood, Robinhood may (but is not required to) sell, assign and deliver all or any part of the securities in My Account, or close any or all transactions in My Account. I understand that Robinhood may, but is not obligated to, attempt to contact Me before taking any such action. I understand and agree that Robinhood reserves the right to take any such action without prior notice or demand for additional collateral, and free of any right of redemption, and that any prior demand, call or notice will not be considered a waiver of our right to sell or buy without demand, call or notice.

I further understand that Robinhood may choose which securities to buy or sell, which transactions to close, and the sequence and timing of liquidation, and may take such actions on whatever exchange or market and in whatever manner (including public auction or private sale) that Robinhood chooses in the exercise of its business judgment. I agree not to hold Robinhood liable for the choice of which securities to buy or sell or of which transactions to close or for the timing or manner of the liquidation. I also agree not to hold Robinhood liable for taking such action."

-----

There's similar language in a few other places.

So yeah, they make it pretty clear that you're playing in their sand ...


I'm a total rube and have no idea if it's a good point, but just want to make sure the point exists here: just because language is in a contract/ToS, doesn't mean it's legal and/or enforceable.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This should be okay.  I don't think we'll get a lot of pushback from people on Reddit."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a digital game of Hot Potato and you just got burned, son.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So yeah, they make it pretty clear that you're playing in their sandbox, and if they don't like what you're doing for basically any reason, they can sell your stocks and don't really have to explain themselves.


Uh, this seems like the kind of thing that would be frowned upon by the SEC. I hope?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so cute how insidiously evil companies name themselves deceptively like 'Robinhood' , 'Peachtree' and use nursery jingles in their advertising to lull the sheep to the slaughter where they are robbed blind and left in the ditch to die. It's literally a marketing strategy
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 has certainly brought interesting changes to the economy.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martian_Astronomer:

There's a reason to pay a brokerage.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing from the poor and giving to the rich. Neat.
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The irony is...obvious.

Ps. What's a stonck?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: I can understand the non-slavishly-corporate reason for them to do this.

The reality is that GME is not worth $483 per share.  People are having a fun moment now, but that ride will not last.  Someone will be left holding the bag.  Maybe some institutional investors will get theirs.  But to achieve that, you're going to need a lot of amateur investors to spend a lot of money on a worthless thing - literally a thing that has a measurable economic value, that can be measured at basically zero.

In that sense, it's not all that different than MAGAts who destroyed their $500 Igloo coolers because the company dissed Trump.  Sure, you've experienced a euphoric moment of solidarity, the sense of being part of a movement much larger than yourself, and together you helped cause a bit of a headache for a big brand or industry.  Your voice was heard.  And all it cost you was an absolutely stupid amount of actual, measurable money you probably needed right now.


Either Robinhood is a real brokerage or it isn't.  This isn't for the investor's benefit, it's because Robinhood is backed by their order fillers (and their clients) who are taking a bath with losses.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. I'm up 37% on Robinhood. Should I sell? Well except for Bidu. That's a crazy stock and I bought lowish
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: So, they're basically committing theft and fraud. Can someone send the feds in now?


The feds are all about stability. They'll be perfectly fine with this action. And, they will be investigating the shiat out of Robinhood, Reddit, the hedge funds and everybody else playing this stupid game.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again the mighty TOS will let person X rape person Y. And too many people think this is perfectly okay.
I don't. And I will NEVER think it's okay.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: However, creating massively overvalued bubbles does wind up costing people money.


The average person is not effected by a hedge fund collapsing.

This is a rich person problem, and I am having difficulty finding a small enough violin to play for them.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booger42: The irony is...obvious.

Ps. What's a stonck?


bout 483 bucks each
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're closing out position en masse, then their original manipulation of the markets is being compounded by further manipulation.

The lawyers are going to have a field day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: JFC.

[Fark user image 182x307]


I don't know what "reloaded their shorts" means, but I'm guessing it means someone didn't poop their pants...again.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we found out what happens when folks fark around.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MHudson: Nuuu: I can understand the non-slavishly-corporate reason for them to do this.

The reality is that GME is not worth $483 per share.  People are having a fun moment now, but that ride will not last.  Someone will be left holding the bag.  Maybe some institutional investors will get theirs.  But to achieve that, you're going to need a lot of amateur investors to spend a lot of money on a worthless thing - literally a thing that has a measurable economic value, that can be measured at basically zero.

In that sense, it's not all that different than MAGAts who destroyed their $500 Igloo coolers because the company dissed Trump.  Sure, you've experienced a euphoric moment of solidarity, the sense of being part of a movement much larger than yourself, and together you helped cause a bit of a headache for a big brand or industry.  Your voice was heard.  And all it cost you was an absolutely stupid amount of actual, measurable money you probably needed right now.

It's not their job to police the stock market.


Furthermore, large players do this kind of shiat all the time and leave other people holding the bag.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a farking idea.  Have the government pay people to be old rather than bailing out hedge fund managers who gamble their retirement funds away?


No?  Ok.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone bought stocks with margin, then they need to STFU and stop whining.

You borrowed money to buy shares. Your debt is being called and you obviously don't have cash on hand to pay.

Cry moar and don't use margin to lever up.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Martian_Astronomer: So yeah, they make it pretty clear that you're playing in their sandbox, and if they don't like what you're doing for basically any reason, they can sell your stocks and don't really have to explain themselves.

Uh, this seems like the kind of thing that would be frowned upon by the SEC. I hope?


I am most definitely not a lawyer, so IDK. On the one hand, users did all agree to this, but on the other hand, in theory a contract isn't enforceable if a clause is judged to be unconscionable, (though my understanding is that using that loophole has fallen way, way out of vogue in the last several decades.)

Seems like lots of lawsuits are happening regardless.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Rapmaster2000: This is great.  I hate Robinhood.  I could not be happier that they're angering their product.

What's the 411 on the hate? Seriously curious. Thx.


I enjoy reading Scott Galloway.  He has summarized how I feel about Robinhood.

There is some upside to getting more people more access to financial instruments, but there's also a ton of downside risk. 2021 is the year that a new firm joins Uber, Lyft, and Facebook in the Menace Economy (the pursuit of wealth at the expense of other human beings). That menace is online trading app Robinhood.

In contrast to rivals such as Charles Schwab that encourage investing, Robinhood gamifies trading. Gambling addiction doesn't depend on green felt and free drinks; today, boredom and a smartphone is enough.

Why would they do that? At Robinhood, users aren't customers, they're products. More specifically, their trades are the product, which Robinhood sells to market makers. The more their users trade, the more money Robinhood makes. And Robinhood users make a lot of trades - 9 times more trades than E-Trade users, 40 times more than Schwab users (88 times more options trades) relative to account size - a rate that makes no sense for the young, non-wealthy, and inexperienced traders flocking to the platform. But it makes great sense for Robinhood, which makes more money selling those orders than it could educating people re the wisdom of low-cost index funds, and occasional buy-and-hold company stocks. That is, it makes sense for the collision of idolatry of money, weakened regulatory institutions, and young-adult depression that is Robinhood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image

Regulators including Finra, the SEC, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have levied fines or initiated actions against the company for mistreating its users, but at a $11 billion private market valuation, with a $20 billion IPO expected soon, Robinhood investors have done the math and decided the smart thing to do is to ignore the law, as well as any incidental depression and suicide.

Full disclosure: I f**king hate Robinhood.

https://www.profgalloway.com/2021-pre​d​ictions-person-of-the-year
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any financial experts around who could comment on the apparent conflict of interest between Citadel, Robin hood and the retail investors?  Hard to say if intentionally tanking the stock to satisfy their backer is a legitimate move when their customers are on the other side of the position.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
farkdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robinhood is now solidly on the list of companies to never, under any circumstances do business with or recommend to anyone ever.

"I heard about this Robinhood app..."

"NO. Stay far away."
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Once again the mighty TOS will let person X rape person Y. And too many people think this is perfectly okay.
I don't. And I will NEVER think it's okay.


If you don't like the terms, don't use the product. I think those terms stand up in court even if this destroys their brand. There are other products out there that may not have that language or place restrictions on your transactions, however, you probably have to sacrifice something else to get rid of the term, such as paying a fees for transactions or other costs.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booger42: What's a stonck?


It's like a darsh.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: Martian_Astronomer: However, creating massively overvalued bubbles does wind up costing people money.

The average person is not effected by a hedge fund collapsing.

This is a rich person problem, and I am having difficulty finding a small enough violin to play for them.


You know any teachers? Anyone with a pension or 401k? They are affected by this stupidity. Hopefully only in a small, incremental way, but yes, average people are affected by farkery in the markets. Hedge funds handle assets for institutional investors too, not just "rich people."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Any financial experts around who could comment on the apparent conflict of interest between Citadel, Robin hood and the retail investors?  Hard to say if intentionally tanking the stock to satisfy their backer is a legitimate move when their customers are on the other side of the position.


The backer is the customer.  The people who use Robinhood are the product that gets sold.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So yeah, they make it pretty clear that you're playing in their sandbox, and if they don't like what you're doing for basically any reason, they can sell your stocks and don't really have to explain themselves.


I'm no Wall Street Wizard, but I'm thinking that clause is intended to cover RH in the case that you, the account holder, have unsettled financial liabilities. Basically if you owe Robinhood money, they reserve the right to liquidate any assets you own via your Robinhood account. Your stock portfolio is your collateral.

So no, this is nothing like "if they don't like what you're doing for basically any reason" - this is more like a bank taking money out of your account to pay your bank fees.

The stinkiest part of this is if they're specifically targeting the contested stocks and enforcing this policy when leniency would otherwise be provided, abusing their contractual power to free up specific stocks so that their hedge fund overlords can buy them up and help cover their shorts. That would be something worth going to court over.

=Smidge=
/That said, I hope Robinhood gets sued to oblivion and their agents jailed for the sh*t they're pulling
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wookie_Jesus: Is this even legal?
8.5.7


No.

Not even a little. If a bank told you they spent your money to buy a new TV, and gave you a % of what you had, it would be illegal, this is straight up theft.
 
