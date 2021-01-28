 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Cluck and his clients, Finders Keepers LLC, would like the judge to unseal the records showing the FBI dug up their cache of lost Civil War gold worth about $400 million, and stole it   (pennlive.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the federal government allegedly found lost federal property how do they owe you a "cut"?

/ maybe a finders fee or something but if it belonged to them what is your claim?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found the Lincoln nudes and have to keep it hush hush.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stole it from who?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It was the product of illegal activity.  Yoink!"

/secession
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Its so odd that this yellow metal is the basis for our entire financial system and all human labor.
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The company is called "Finders Keepers". And they're angry that the FBI found and kept something...
 
Ashelth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: If the federal government allegedly found lost federal property how do they owe you a "cut"?

/ maybe a finders fee or something but if it belonged to them what is your claim?


If that's true the IRS finds lots of money each year, and as I'm obviously the centre of the known universe I wantsy monies.

/Not my yearly tax refund
//More than that
///My greatest joy is a Treasury check for $1.21 that gets reissues every year when I file my taxes.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Quintus Servilius Caepio nods in approval
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its so odd that this yellow metal is the basis for our entire financial system and all human labor.


Scarcity is fundamentally a way to eliminate counterfeiting.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

buravirgil: dothemath: Its so odd that this yellow metal is the basis for our entire financial system and all human labor.

Scarcity is fundamentally a way to eliminate counterfeiting.


Still doesnt add any intrinsic value.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its so odd that this yellow metal is the basis for our entire financial system and all human labor.


Why? It's an extremely versatile metal, doesn't corrode, can be used in electronics and jewelry. I'm missing a few more uses, I'm sure...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its so odd that this yellow metal is the basis for our entire financial system and all human labor.


Not so odd.

It's almost perfectly stainless, is quite rare without modern mining and refining tech, and amazing things can be done with it, artistically.

And it hasn't been the basis for currency in the US for, what, 80 years?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The FBI found the perfect first family vacation location in 2018?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, this Finders Keepers group told the FBI where the cache might be?  Why?

If FK did know the location, I wouldn't put it past the FBI to have everyone in the group followed 24/7 to see if they started digging somewhere.  Wait until FK finds it, pulls it out, then they swoop in and grab it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: dothemath: Its so odd that this yellow metal is the basis for our entire financial system and all human labor.

Not so odd.

It's almost perfectly stainless, is quite rare without modern mining and refining tech, and amazing things can be done with it, artistically.

And it hasn't been the basis for currency in the US for, what, 80 years?


Its ass ugly to look at but it does have some technical applications.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: They found the Lincoln nudes and have to keep it hush hush.


Anything is porn if you are brave enough.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Ambivalence: They found the Lincoln nudes and have to keep it hush hush.

Anything is porn if you are brave enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rudemix: Quintus Servilius Caepio nods in approval


I refuse to google this and further my understanding!


/I totally googled it.
//No Time Toulouse!
 
