NJ hospital gave out COVID vaccine to wealthy donors, trustees, people related to its executives and not you
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals. They need to be driven out with the threat of imprisonment.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals. They need to be driven out with the threat of imprisonment.


No for-profit prisons, no for-profit hospitals.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise:

Won't you think of the shareholders
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?  The more people we vaccinate, the better.  I don't care who gets it or how they got it.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not shocked.  Just for heavens sake don't let this slow down the inertia of getting people immunized.  The last thing I need is for NJ to lose a day or more to the investigation.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals. They need to be driven out with the threat of imprisonment.


Normally I would say let it go, but this hospital is solidly in Trumper territory. Truth is, though if you audited every hospital everywhere, you'd find the same thing happening in most of them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents got theirs already cause they're old.
I'm still waiting.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's happening in lots of places. Hospital in Orange County NY also vaccinated their Board of Directors ahead of their actual hc workers. Asshats, the whole lot of them.

Garnet (formerly ORMC) in NYS vaxxes BOD ahead of clinical staff
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, would there be a point to getting rich/successful if it wasn't for theses kinds of perks/kick backs?
Money is b.s. it's about the perks.
Why do you think the Richer you get the less you pay for anything it's because money is BS.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tucson Arizona announced they will be giving Covid shots at major grocery stores.

They listed 6 stores. All in the north and east parts of town. Predominantly white and wealthy areas. No west or south side stores listed, where people of color, working class and the poor live.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Lambskincoat: Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals. They need to be driven out with the threat of imprisonment.

No for-profit prisons, no for-profit hospitals.


A lot of "non-profit" hospitals behave as if they were for-profit entities--they just don't have shareholders.  It started in the 1980s when trendy young management types decided it would be good to run hospitals "like a business."  That was when a night at the hospital could cost as much as $200.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals. They need to be driven out with the threat of imprisonment.


The article does not say this. Stop spreading misinformation and fake news.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Freud's Cigar: Yeah, it's happening in lots of places. Hospital in Orange County NY also vaccinated their Board of Directors ahead of their actual hc workers. Asshats, the whole lot of them.

Garnet (formerly ORMC) in NYS vaxxes BOD ahead of clinical staff


They need to be named and shamed.  No need to dox them, but their names and what they did should be public.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Tucson Arizona announced they will be giving Covid shots at major grocery stores.

They listed 6 stores. All in the north and east parts of town. Predominantly white and wealthy areas. No west or south side stores listed, where people of color, working class and the poor live.


Now all these people are going to go by the busload and pack these stores full. Nice and cozy with the privileged folk. lol
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, am I too late for the ol' "We're running a business, not a charity" chestnut? Everyone knows that's the politest way to screw someone and expect people to admire you.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals


Maybe you've led a charmed life, far up enough the middle-class WASP food-chain to not notice, but almost EVERYTHING of any consequence is run - at the day-to-day level if often but not always the chairman-of-the-board level - by "Trump asshole types".  That is to say, incompetent, lazy, corrupt narcissistic bullies.

Responsibility sucks.  Unfortunately, at levels where it isn't always rewarded appropriately, you get only people who want that power so they can misuse it for their own gratification, profit, or both.

Less than 10% of people in "leadership positions" I've met in over 25 years in the workforce haven't been incompetent, lazy, corrupt, narcissistic bullies.  And the ones that aren't typically get headhunted so you see them leave wherever you're working very quickly, often in less than a year.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is actually surprising.

Not that a hospital in a predominantly republican area of the state behaved badly and enabled privileged assholes to get an unfair advantage.

What's surprising is that it's the GOP knob slobbering 101.5 calling them out for it.  Surprised the IOKIYAR rule didn't kick in.

/NJ distribution has appeared to be farked up - just over half of the doses we've supposedly received have actually been administered.
//This appears to be a problem in multiple states - https://www.beckershospitalreview.com​/​public-health/states-ranked-by-percent​age-of-covid-19-vaccines-administered.​html
///Still doesn't excuse fitting in a few more
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Too many Trump asshole types running hospitals. They need to be driven out with the threat of imprisonment.


They need to be driven off a cliff at the end of a rod.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: This is actually surprising.

Not that a hospital in a predominantly republican area of the state behaved badly and enabled privileged assholes to get an unfair advantage.

What's surprising is that it's the GOP knob slobbering 101.5 calling them out for it.  Surprised the IOKIYAR rule didn't kick in.

/NJ distribution has appeared to be farked up - just over half of the doses we've supposedly received have actually been administered.
//This appears to be a problem in multiple states - https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/​public-health/states-ranked-by-percent​age-of-covid-19-vaccines-administered.​html
///Still doesn't excuse fitting in a few more


It's sort of important for hospitals to not give more than half of the doses they receive to new patients, otherwise they risk not having it when people begin coming back for their second shot.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: No for-profit prisons, no for-profit hospitals.


I initially misread this as suggesting these folks should be sent to for-profit prisons. I like that idea. Let them live their capitalism from the other end.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, all the wealthy donors just happened to be hanging around at the end of the day, checking to see if their charitable giving is being used wisely.
 
