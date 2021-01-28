 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Finally, someone improves the subway experience in NYC   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A viral video of a diminutive person dressed in a "Chucky" costume and attacking a maskless straphanger has been revealed to be a planned prank.

You don't say?

"Somebody help her," a train passenger screams, but no one else appears to try.

Well it's New York City.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: A viral video of a diminutive person dressed in a "Chucky" costume and attacking a maskless straphanger has been revealed to be a planned prank.

You don't say?

"Somebody help her," a train passenger screams, but no one else appears to try.

Well it's New York City.


Everyone else knew it was a setup.
 
skyotter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do people just not have working BS filters anymore?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So she went maskless on a subway...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: A viral video of a diminutive person dressed in a "Chucky" costume and attacking a maskless straphanger has been revealed to be a planned prank.

You don't say?

"Somebody help her," a train passenger screams, but no one else appears to try.

Well it's New York City.


The most help I can lend here is.... not joining in.
 
mmojo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chucky 🤡 Scary Prank 😱like For More
spleef420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A hundred people stood by and recorded George Floyd's murder by police...why the hell would anyone bother with a midget beating some maskhole's ass even if it is a prank?

Society is farked and every second of our downfall will be live on YouTube.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Alright, jokers. That's not an experiment, okay? It's just an odd mix of trolling and performance art.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spleef420: A hundred people stood by and recorded George Floyd's murder by police...why the hell would anyone bother with a midget beating some maskhole's ass even if it is a prank?

Society is farked and every second of our downfall will be live on YouTube.


1) It wasn't 100 people
2) Police are armed

I used to live in NYC.  Performance art is easy to recognize for locals.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bernie Goetz would have shot his ass.
 
