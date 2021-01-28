 Skip to content
(NYPost)   PETA calls on people to stop using "chicken" and "pig" as insults because it's demeaning to those animals, calls it "speciesism"   (nypost.com) divider line
62
    More: Stupid, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Veganism, Speciesism, Animal, Mammal, animal advocate abuse, Animal rights, Omnivore  
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here is a new one for you: body-part-ism, ie, PETA is being a dick.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the Post - this is not a thing
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
True.  If you want to insult someone, don't call them an animal, call them "Stupid as PETA".
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well as soon as chickens and pigs join the national conversation, we'll get right on that. For now let's try not saying  "In my medical opinion, colored people are an unhygienic race" For a start.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure the chickens and pigs don't care, and even if they did it's too bad because it's time to fire up the grill and eat some chicky and piggy.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bull sh*t
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about I punch you in the dick, you boob.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: True.  If you want to insult someone, don't call them an animal, call them "Stupid as PETA".


Seriously? Name calling is ever right?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a tit. What a loon. What an ass. That's a weasel argument.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: True.  If you want to insult someone, don't call them an animal, call them "Stupid as PETA".

Seriously? Name calling is ever right?


No, not when you're having discourse with a sane, rational correspondent.  But this is PETA we're talking about.

As my Mom used to say about some of our livestock, 'First, you have to get their attention...'.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA

Can we still call PETA dolts?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NYPost could tell me there's an actual impending asteroid spiraling down towards Earth...
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be on board, if chickens understood English or were anything other than walking meatbags.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And PETA continues to top itself in its own stupidity.

Ohno_anyway.jpg
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems fishy to me.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, this is the organization that tried to get people to call fish "sea kittens" at one point.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA can just fark all the way off
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Threp: DNRTFA

Can we still call PETA dolts?


The preferred nomenclature is PETArds.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Michael Vick let the winners live.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're linking to any old "news" rag just because it has some entertainment value, I'd like to see more bat-boy, please.

kpbs.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawd, those lazy sloths must be as dumb as an ox.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cakeman: Seems fishy to me.


I smell a rat.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, call them PETArds instead.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hebjamn: Gawd, those lazy sloths must be as dumb as an ox.


Don't be catty.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Threp: DNRTFA

Can we still call PETA dolts?


Yes.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey PETA ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is PETA always monkeying around with stupid ideas?
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Urmuf Hamer: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: True.  If you want to insult someone, don't call them an animal, call them "Stupid as PETA".
Seriously? Name calling is ever right?
No, not when you're having discourse with a sane, rational correspondent.  But this is PETA we're talking about.


This isn't PETA we're talking about.  This is the NY Post's interpretation of PETA.
So anything that might or might not have been sensible gets filtered through a right-wing malicious misunderstanding derp-maximization layer.  

Threp: DNRTFA
Can we still call PETA dolts?

You can even call them "People Eating Tasty Animals" if you want; what you can't do is control what people think of you when you do it.

DNRFTA either - it said "NY Post" on the cover.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: True.  If you want to insult someone, don't call them an animal, call them "Stupid as PETA".

Seriously? Name calling is ever right?


It was standard operating procedure by the previous administration for the last four years.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this still cool?
cconnect.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey PETA, suck my hog
 
acad1228 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they're more worried about being called dinner.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yeah, I remember my first year of college too, so many new ideas and beautiful people to learn from.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA is secretly funded by the meat industry to make overzealous diet fetishists look even dumber.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we need to talk about the elephant in the room which is using the term elephant in the room? Wild African Elephants will range up to 11,000 square kilometers (2.7 million acres). They typically get less than 10 acres in captivity so we should never say elephant in the room and instead say the elephant needs more room. The colloquialism will sort itself out or change entirely in a few generations, but at least we will keep the true needs of these magnificent creatures at the forefront of everyone's minds.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is this still cool?
[cconnect.s3.amazonaws.com image 260x185]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Why is PETA always monkeying around with stupid ideas?


Because every time they say something stupid they get publicity and the stupider the idea, the more publicity they get. If you want PETA to go away stop giving them attention. Treat them like veal and let them die of loneliness .
 
ocendot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that next they'll tell us all to stop eating eggs because it's chicken abortion.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them,"

'Cos we are superior.  When, say, a crab comes at me with a knife, maybe then I'l---

---ohhh, fuuuuu....

Gangster Crab with knife
Youtube ebsvoRqPOMk
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: The_Sponge: Why is PETA always monkeying around with stupid ideas?

Because every time they say something stupid they get publicity and the stupider the idea, the more publicity they get. If you want PETA to go away stop giving them attention. Treat them like veal and let them die of loneliness .


Lulz.

And as much as I loathe PETA, I have been to a vegan strip climb in Portland, OR (Casa Diablo)...it's a lot of fun.

Of course, I have dinner somewhere else and then head over there.  And thankfully, whiskey and most beers are vegan friendly.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man chicken pig
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont like how people are called rats and dogs derogatorally but calling someone a cat is hip. That's specist.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They must be apoplectic about this.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the chickens would just commit like the pigs are, breakfast would be much better.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I dont like how people are called rats and dogs derogatorally but calling someone a cat is hip. That's specist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYP;DR
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The_Sponge:

Of course, I have dinner somewhere else and then head over there.  And thankfully, whiskey and most beers are vegan friendly.

Yeah but making alcohol produces a nice amount of CO2!! J/k I don't care.

And what is PETAs stance on furries?! I'm asking for a friend.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An article from the NY Post is designed to make me OUTRAGED!!!!!
 
