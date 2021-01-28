 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Creatures and The Alarm, plus a chance to win abso dick all. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #187. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
29
    More: Live  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Jan 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evenin' all
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siouxsie!! Fark yes!! Glad I'm here in time today!! <3
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Evenin' all


I have to keep remembering that you're on the other side of the pond :p
 
xebec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xebec: Standing by!


Me too...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sitting by. But I am pretty sure some dancing may happen
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I'm sitting by. But I am pretty sure some dancing may happen


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again with the amazing guitar work. How EVER do you find it all?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Once again with the amazing guitar work. How EVER do you find it all?


just part of the fun tbh. scouring new releases in the station library, checking bandcamp regularly, listening to new music shows, tips from listeners, etc...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sad Lovers And Giants.

Slightly amusingly abbreviated to SLAG
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: Sad Lovers And Giants.

Slightly amusingly abbreviated to SLAG


and on their twitter handle no less 🤣
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
25 minutes of dancing. Oh yes
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was totally awesome.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the Creatures track I expected! Love this song <3
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I actually have a silly promo item for this album. An actual boomerang.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh shiat! 2 Siouxsie songs!! I love you socalnewwaver!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB
I used to deliver the Hong Kong Garden's newspaper when I was a kid living in Btomley
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: CSB
I used to deliver the Hong Kong Garden's newspaper when I was a kid living in Btomley


That's actually a CSB in my universe!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
JAMC. Hells yeah.
 
xebec
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This show is always an education.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xebec: This show is always an education.


means i'm doing my jorb
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: CSB
I used to deliver the Hong Kong Garden's newspaper when I was a kid living in Btomley

That's actually a CSB in my universe!


That should have read Bromley.
Typing & dancing don't really mix


/sits in corner
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: JAMC. Hells yeah.


This was a good night out
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jamc, mbv, dinosaur Jr & blur.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: JAMC. Hells yeah.

This was a good night out[Fark user image 425x318]

Jamc, mbv, dinosaur Jr & blur.


i saw jamc with agent orange. that was a ridiculously ears-bleedy night.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: djslowdive: JAMC. Hells yeah.

This was a good night out[Fark user image 425x318]

Jamc, mbv, dinosaur Jr & blur.

i saw jamc with agent orange. that was a ridiculously ears-bleedy night.


The tour I saw was when Mazzy Star was the opener. Saw Dinosaur Jr. open for the Cure in '92 at the Rose Bowl.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: CSB
I used to deliver the Hong Kong Garden's newspaper when I was a kid living in Btomley

That's actually a CSB in my universe!

That should have read Bromley.
Typing & dancing don't really mix


/sits in corner


I knew you meant Bromley. Too bad you weren't part of the "contingent" ;)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy carp, the Seasurfer track is outstanding
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.