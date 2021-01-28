 Skip to content
 
(AOL)   The DIY makerspace movement is sweeping the country, but you should probably still go to experts for some commodities. Like Covid-19 vaccines, for one   (aol.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Vaccine, United States Department of Justice, Johnny Stine, Vaccination, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Immune system, federal charges, untested COVID-19  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congratulations everyone who injected themselves!
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love DIY and the Makerspace movement. I should get a CRISPR gene knockout kit and modify the Covid19 virus to make a variant that infects without any symptoms and provides lasting Immunity.

What's the worst that could happen?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I love DIY and the Makerspace movement. I should get a CRISPR gene knockout kit and modify the Covid19 virus to make a variant that infects without any symptoms and provides lasting Immunity.

What's the worst that could happen?
[Fark user image image 425x606]


It'll trash your original ending for one approved by a market research group?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My son said he has all the ingredients for Moderna's vaccine in his lab fridge. But he didn't think it would be a good idea to mix up a batch for his dear old parents. Some bullcrap about quality control and stuff. I guess we'll have to wait our turn.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he was selling untested cures directly to individuals - didn't we pass that federal right-to-try law to specifically make this legal?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My son said he has all the ingredients for Moderna's vaccine in his lab fridge. But he didn't think it would be a good idea to mix up a batch for his dear old parents. Some bullcrap about quality control and stuff. I guess we'll have to wait our turn.


Nah, just selflessly let your spouse go first.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The DIY makerspace movement is sweeping the country


AOL: hard-hitting news from 10 years ago.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was just telling the ladies I had the vaccine in my pants. Haven't found anyone that would fall for it yet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
make: v. (slang) to defecate
Sometimes I make in my pants.

And when I hear "maker" and "makerspace" that's the first definition that comes to mind. Because most of what gets made is shiat. "Oh wow, you made banjo out of a milk jug, a yard stick, and rubber bands? We're so proud of you. Oh boy, you used your 3D printer to produce a Yoda figure? Soooo unique."
 
