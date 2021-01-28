 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Some people get parties on their birthdays, other get gifts, and this Florida Man gets mistakenly released from jail so he can continue to commit criminal mischief   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, Criminal law, Miami, Eduardo Cabana, Hurricane Andrew, The Miami Herald, 52-year-old inmate, early release, El Nuevo Herald  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cabana? Is his nickname Copa?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cabana was in jail on multiple charges, including obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief. He was also being held without bond on a probation warrant, records show.

Had to look it up but here is what I found:

"Under Florida state law, shooting or throwing a deadly missile is when one who wantonly or maliciously, shoots at, within, or into, or throws any missile or hurls or projects a stone or other hard substance which would produce death or great bodily harm, at, within, or in any public or private building, occupied or unoccupied, or public or private bus or any train, locomotive, railway car, caboose, cable railway car, street railway car, monorail car, or vehicle of any kind which is being used or occupied by any person, or any boat, vessel, ship, or barge lying in or plying the waters of this state, or aircraft flying through the airspace of this state."

Otherwise I was hoping he tried to throw a scud missile or something like that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What??

I saw Eduardo Cabana open for Dean Martin at The Sands in 67'.

Fabulous entertainer.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jail officials said they don't know how the error occurred


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
they couldn't copa. copa with Cabana
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
