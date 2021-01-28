 Skip to content
You can get some great deals at a garage sale: vintage cast iron, second hand clothes, dead bodies
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The body of the unnamed man was taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be conducted, officials said.

The home was the site of a garage sale earlier in the day.

No arrests have been made.

I'm sorry, but charging 35 cents for that napkin holder was a crime.  I had to take a stand.
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We had a prostitution ring that was fronted by a long running garage sale.

/ no, not me personally
// Missouri
/// animals mostly
 
