 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   The CDC still does not recommend the general public wear N95 masks, a statement that will perplex many who believe themselves perfectly qualified to wear a space suit, a diving tank, or a jet pack   (6abc.com) divider line
69
    More: Followup, Want, N95 masks, important thing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, new COVID-19 variant, Mask, Public, general public  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool, I'm just wearing it over my bottom lip and chin.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it, they're not comfy? Who gives a shiat?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the public even get the things?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what not wearing an N95 shows me?  It demonstrates that the person in question is an idiot.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Can the public even get the things?


Yes. I've bought KN95 from Amazon, and N95 NOSH masks from Lowe's and a medical supplier in KC
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear KN95 masks and they are way easier to breath and talk in than a N95, because they stick out much further and your nose doesn't get crushed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to go shopping, may as well get dressed up properly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get N95s through my wife's work. They're the most comfortable ones I've found. I probably wear them past their N95 effectiveness but even then they're better than a cloth mask.
 
my moustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I purchased my 3M P100 respirator (more effective than N95) as soon as Amazon allowed non-frontline purchases. I have asthma and I have no difficulty breathing, although I will admit that it's not the most comfortable thing I've ever had on my face. I also affix a cloth filter to the (otherwise unfiltered) exhalation valve to protect people around me.

I am absolutely content to deal with mild discomfort in exchange for complete protection from the COVIDiots out there.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI KN95s while better then surgical masks are not the same as an N95. They do not meet fit test standards.
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, let's say they do start recommending it.

Where are the billions of additional masks going to come from when there is already a PPE shortage for frontline workers to begin with?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: I wear KN95 masks and they are way easier to breath and talk in than a N95, because


they have much larger pores than a real N95/FFP2.

Most KN95 tested where I live were at best on par with FFP1, but usually worse.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: That's it, they're not comfy? Who gives a shiat?


If people buy them and don't like wearing them they won't bother to use them right or might even not wear a mask at all. They seem to be setting the bar at the low "just please do something level".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it they are uncomfortable? Yeah they can leave a mark but better than ending up in the hospital. How dare we have a moment of being uncomfortable for saving people. If it is that hard stay inside and away from people. I just cleaned all my reusable masks and keep my N95s in case of emergency.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ok... so they are saying these masks in particular are difficult to deal, keep using your normal and more comfortable masks while maintaining social distance and you'll be fine. If you try the N95 ones, you might end up having such a bad experience you would likely shun all masks or worse, shun masks and spread misinformation causing others to shun masks too...

Let's not turn this into some bullshiat "the cdc are telling people not to wear masks again" bullshiat. This is more nuanced than that.

In fact, whoever runs this story is doing more damage to the COVID information than not BECAUSE some dick weasel Q sucking moron will use this article or others like it to start a misinformation campaign that will spread to Twitter and IG and Parlor and reach far more people than the number of likely people who try an N95 mask and then tell others about how bad they are...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I had a big old box of honest-to-god 3M N95s that I bought a couple years ago for home improvement projects that I've been working my way through, They're the kind with the valve in them, so I just put a piece of tape over that to hold it down, because I'm not a monster who thinks only of myself. There, not only does my mask protect you, but it sure as shiat protects me because I don't trust you ding-dongs at all. About mid-March of last year, I looked to see if I could get more. You could, on eBay, for about ten times the price I paid for mine. Yeesh.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been wearing a 3M 6300 ($15) with P100 filters in high risk situations (airports, shopping) and I find it quite tolerable. Not as innocuous as a cloth mask by seals and filters much better.  Unless you're exercising, it's very comfortable.

I added an exhaust port filter holder and use circles cut out of disposable mask material in it.
Got it printed through Thingiverse for around $17

Even with the exhaust port filter, the airlines will not let you fly with it (because it has an exhaust port). They are not willing to discuss the matter. But it's a heck of a lot better mask than a cloth one, both for you and the people around you.

Total cost for my setup (filters are rated for 40 hours use) was $40.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Can the public even get the things?


If you go on amazon they have KN-95 masks. They are supposedly almost as effective as N-95. They are made in China. I've been wearing them since the start of the pandemic. They do form a good seal around your face and it does take extra effort to breathe through them.

The difference is the N-95 have to pass a breathability test i.e. no difficulty in inhaling or exhaling. The KN-95 do not have to pass this test.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Let's not turn this into some bullshiat "the cdc are telling people not to wear masks again" bullshiat.


I haven't seen fark'emfeed'emfish for ages on fark, so hopefully that won't happen.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: That's it, they're not comfy? Who gives a shiat?


+1

Being on a ventilator is not comfy either
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
P100 filters are about $9/pair.
Amazon, Uline, any industrial PPE vendor will have them

Apparently, people are focussed on "N95" and have not yet caught on to the more durable and inexpensive 3M 61/62/6300 series and the P100 yet.  Only a matter of time.

FYI: 6100 is for small faces, 6200 is for medium and 6300 for large. That's the only difference.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's it!  All heads in the sand.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mild discomfort.

Those pussies in WW2 really had it easy compared to this.

I could crap a book on how to puke.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You know what not wearing an N95 shows me?  It demonstrates that the person in question is an idiot.


What size do you wear?  Were you fit tested? Did you switch brands?  Were you fit tested on the new brand? If it doesn't fit properly, it allows air leakage. If it allows leakage, how is it any better than a surgical mask?

I guess I'm an idiot; I wear a surgical mask in public or in the firehouse, I only wear an N95 when I'm in the ambulance box with a patient. And I guess the staff at the ER are a bunch of idiots; they wear plain surgical masks until they're dealing with a likely/confirmed positive patient.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
as said above- you have the be fitted for N95's the medical ones not home depot painter "n95" Used them for TB rooms.

Common sense is more important here. Keep your distance inside and outside when no breeze is present.

/RN
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You know what not wearing an N95 shows me?  It demonstrates that the person in question is an idiot.


Ah yes, following CDC guidelines totally makes you an idiot.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: "They're very hard to breathe in when you wear them properly," Walensky said. "They're very hard to tolerate when you wear them for long periods of time."

They're right. I wear them sometimes, depending on where I'll be going to. But, they are very hard to tolerate. Sorry to tell some of you.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: If you are going to go shopping, may as well get dressed up properly.

[Fark user image image 425x531]


Mon dieu, il y a un emboutillage dans mon pantelons.
 
sleze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's not wrong.  I had to be in proximity to people I suspected were a-holes so I bought a bag of them.  They are much harder to breath through than cloth masks but, I wore one for the hour I was in the company of people who were NOT protecting themselves or others.  The whole situation sucked.

If I had to wear it for 8 hours, it would suck, but I would do it rather than get sick or get someone else sick.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Highly recommend The Fark Mask w/ proprietary water filtration system.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When this all started...Dr Faux Fauci said that the general public doesn't need to wear a mask.
Then, after there was enough inventory of mask, they wanted everyone to wear a mask.
Bet sometime this spring/summer they will have enough inventory of N95 masks, they will
want everyone to wear one of these stupid things.
Hell, they will probably want you to wear one of those, along with a stupid surgical mask,
or 2 N95 masks, or more.
They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop, especially the elderly and those
with breathing problems, cancer etc.  THOSE people need to stay home and let the rest of us
get back to work, school, shopping etc and let HERD immunity to render this stupid virus inert
and not deadly to those with compromised immune systems.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

p51d007: When this all started...Dr Faux Fauci said that the general public doesn't need to wear a mask.
Then, after there was enough inventory of mask, they wanted everyone to wear a mask.
Bet sometime this spring/summer they will have enough inventory of N95 masks, they will
want everyone to wear one of these stupid things.
Hell, they will probably want you to wear one of those, along with a stupid surgical mask,
or 2 N95 masks, or more.
They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop, especially the elderly and those
with breathing problems, cancer etc.  THOSE people need to stay home and let the rest of us
get back to work, school, shopping etc and let HERD immunity to render this stupid virus inert
and not deadly to those with compromised immune systems.


2/10
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

p51d007: They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop


LOL. Gaseous diffusion does not work that way. Stop spreading misinformation.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Mad_Radhu: If you are going to go shopping, may as well get dressed up properly.

[Fark user image image 425x531]

Mon dieu, il y a un emboutillage dans monmes pantelons.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a KN95 that I wear when I have to go to the hospital (3 times so far during the pandemic) and that little metal strip across the bridge of the nose bugs the shiat out of me after a couple of hours but it's more comfortable than a ventilator so I put up with it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yet, here is the Google Ad that shows up for comments about this article.  Sweet.  Always thinking of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

p51d007: When this all started...Dr Faux Fauci said that the general public doesn't need to wear a mask.
Then, after there was enough inventory of mask, they wanted everyone to wear a mask.
Bet sometime this spring/summer they will have enough inventory of N95 masks, they will
want everyone to wear one of these stupid things.
Hell, they will probably want you to wear one of those, along with a stupid surgical mask,
or 2 N95 masks, or more.


They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop, especially the elderly and those
with breathing problems, cancer etc.  THOSE people need to stay home and let the rest of us
get back to work, school, shopping etc and let HERD immunity to render this stupid virus inert
and not deadly to those with compromised immune systems.

Not sure if serious, but wrong.
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201​1​03/dont-believe-the-myth-face-masks-do​nt-lower-oxygen-levels

Wear the best mask you can find has always been the right move. Minimize risk by not being in closed spaces with lots of closely packed people for long periods of time. It's all about integrated exposure.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pup.socket: they have much larger pores than a real N95/FFP2.


Not if they're to spec. Both block 95% of 0.3 micron particles, hence the '95'. Trusting Lewis & Clark PPE, Asbestos Safety Factory #3, Laos, to actually be producing them to spec may be a different matter.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: When this all started...Dr Faux Fauci said that the general public doesn't need to wear a mask.
Then, after there was enough inventory of mask, they wanted everyone to wear a mask.
Bet sometime this spring/summer they will have enough inventory of N95 masks, they will
want everyone to wear one of these stupid things.
Hell, they will probably want you to wear one of those, along with a stupid surgical mask,
or 2 N95 masks, or more.
They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop, especially the elderly and those
with breathing problems, cancer etc.  THOSE people need to stay home and let the rest of us
get back to work, school, shopping etc and let HERD immunity to render this stupid virus inert
and not deadly to those with compromised immune systems.


Can you show us on the doll where reality touched you?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mild discomfort.

Those pussies in WW2 really had it easy compared to this.

I could crap a book on how to puke.


Seriously, you have to wonder at the simple fact that our grandparents haven't spent their days laughing their asses off at our whining.

Can you imagine Gen X or later generations dealing with ration books? Or with being told that, no, you can't buy sneakers this month because the rubber, leather, and canvas is going to the war effort, so you're going to have to learn how to quilt sandals and "save" your shoes for outdoors only? That you were going to have to walk or take the bus to work because there's no more gas for sale this month?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

p51d007: They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop,


A few weeks ago I was in the ER for about 12 hours (it was full and very busy for obvious reasons).  I was wearing my KN95 the entire time.  The had the full monitor on me - BP/PulseOx/EKG etc.

My 02 sat never dropped below 98% the entire time.  Other experiments performed in controlled settings have demonstrated similar results.

Masks while uncomfortable, do not interfere with oxygen intake, even after prolong usage.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does it even matter at this point? It is everywhere and we now have mutations to deal with. Just avoid people if possible and wear a quality mask with a filter or double mask.

Just got to get that needle in my arm now!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You know what not wearing an N95 shows me?  It demonstrates that the person in question is an idiot.


I haven't left the house without an N95 since February.   The "wear a mask, any mask" advice is really misguided.  Even a cheap surgical mask is much more effective than a piece of cloth, but should have been a stop-gap measure until proper N95s were available.    Too bad we're 12 months late with addressing the supply side.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can buy some US made masks here
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Can the public even get the things?


If they are stocked in a store, yes. You always could. The free market demand of subcontractors means you don't have to deal with Fastenal or Uline if you didn't want to. Or just any DIY person who didn't want to breathe in concrete dust or paint fumes.

But just like toilet paper and ammo, may the odds be ever in your favor if you can find them.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've been wearing an N95 for 8-10 hours daily for a year. I've had zero issues.
It doesn't affect your oxygen levels meaningfully. For the first few weeks we wore them I checked both my O2 sats and my staff's sats. None varied significantly from baseline testing.
And yes, I did this so if anyone whined about the mask I could tell them to STFU.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: You can buy some US made masks here


Or, y'know, buy Kimberly Clark NIOSH & CDC approved N95 respirators on Amazon for less than that. We had that thread, thankfully - no need to feed folks hoping that nationalism can be sold at a premium.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: p51d007: They are going to cause people's O2 saturation levels to drop,

A few weeks ago I was in the ER for about 12 hours (it was full and very busy for obvious reasons).  I was wearing my KN95 the entire time.  The had the full monitor on me - BP/PulseOx/EKG etc.

My 02 sat never dropped below 98% the entire time.  Other experiments performed in controlled settings have demonstrated similar results.

Masks while uncomfortable, do not interfere with oxygen intake, even after prolong usage.


You would think that one of these "MaSkS mAkE yOuR o2 lEvElS dRoP" jackholes would put their scientific larnin' to good use making money. If fabric can capture CO2, then why do industrial CO2 production processes go to all the expensive trouble of fractional gas distillation? Just wave some cloth in the air and trap that sweet, sweet carbon dioxide and PROFIT by undercutting other gas suppliers' prices.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
this is the truth of dealing in the masses.
Sometimes what might actually be best for them, will be the worst thing to make them do.
Because they are middle bell morons that can't do anything correctly and have no stoicism at all for even the most minor of inconveniences, that might be life saving but hey, f u anything mildly inconvenient.

thus if you direct them to do the good thing, but they mostly don't like it, now they will almost for sure just explicitly reject whatever it was that they foudn was not just all rainbows, puppies and free money.

Get a big enough group sample, and find out what the middle bell really is.


Or to say it another way:
Do you believe we are just intrinsically rational and decent beings with breadth of vision beyond the next five seconds and our personal comfort?
Fook around and find out.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: VisualiseThis: Mad_Radhu: If you are going to go shopping, may as well get dressed up properly.

[Fark user image image 425x531]

Mon dieu, il y a un emboutillage dans monmes pantelons.


I thought my typo was the other way and should be mon pantalon?
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.