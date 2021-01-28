 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   ♪ The CEO from Philly Fighting ♪ saw the doses were fast expiring ♪ he gave the shots out quick as lightning ♪ in fact, it was a little bit frightening ♪   (6abc.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, CEO of Philly Fighting COVID, health department, City of Philadelphia, Public health, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, Philadelphia Department of Public Health  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Carl Douglass trifecta in play?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's likely telling the truth.  They were having doses expire at the a tribal health center where I got mine.  When you no-show a vaccination appointment, you are essentially throwing that dose in the trash unless someone breaks the rules.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As long as the expiration is the truth, I do not see why anyone would have an issue with this, at least they got used instead of trashed.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not that easy. You've got to really jam that needle directly into the heart.
 
