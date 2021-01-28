 Skip to content
Washington State lawmakers consider making Suciasaurus Rex the official state dinosaur, although critics say the idea sucks Rex
    Strange, Black-and-white films, low priority bill, Forward, young people, Priority, Priority level, Legislature, Young  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A fourth-grade class suggested making Suciasaurus Rex the official state dinosaur. But some lawmakers say the bill is a distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let me guess, the people complaining are the same group that will actually try to block any real aid anyway

House Minority Leader, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm said he would like to see COVID-19 relief-related bills getting a higher priority this session.

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean eh it is our only dinosaur fossil.

I'm ok with this. Besides most of the people complaining it is a distraction are Covid deniers anyway
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Didn't even have to look
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It may seem like a low priority bill in the time of COVID, but I assure you that showing our young people that government is here for them is never a low priority," said Morgan, D-Pierce County.

It's always a good idea to get kids involved in government early. They might keep up with it later on.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As an Everett parent that is pissed as hell they are even CONSIDERING putting kids back in school before the vaccines are fully out, I can only say this to this entire distraction themed bullshiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
COVID is happening right now. Will naming a state dinosaur help the situation? No. Will naming a state dinosaur hurt the situation? No. COVID is not the bar by which we must measure all government business. It's ONE of the things they should be managing--but they aren't even doing that.

Go ahead and do it. At least show your voters you're capable of satisfying the agenda of a 4th grader. Maybe their misplaced trust in government will lead to some actual trust when they become a voter.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
