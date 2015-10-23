 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   Ram's holey horn not due to holy blast, says Butts   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perhaps that ram was using a surge protector?

//I'll show myself out.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Ram with a big hole in part of it?

Must be a Dodge
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 Two ewes at the same time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was caused by the Packers' defense.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blondambition: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 620x451]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wizard Tim!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get Clarity: Aish.com's Rosh Hashanah Music Video
Youtube vCYRM7KYJY4
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Sentient Rams Horn Space Lawyer Rams My Butt While Borney Sanders Crochets Mittens."
 
rjakobi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"There's a hole in the horn!  It must be from lightning!"

"No, Phil, that's be stupid."
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kali ma, give me strength
 
