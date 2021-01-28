 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Fun at Work day, so management has mandated a required five minute Fun Period to replace your break. So have fun or be fired   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We supply a few ideas to make the day worth celebrating.

Host a boss look-alike contest.
Organize a chili cook-off.
Go office to office singing random songs.
Create a healthy potluck with a variety of fruits and veggies.
Set up a corn hole game in the break room or in any appropriate space.
Celebrate the National Days with National Day Calendar

With the exception of that last idea, which isn't really an idea for celebrating National Fun at Work Day at all, this is really just a list of "things that might work during normal non-pandemic times when office environments existed, but succeed now mainly in demonstrating that we, the endorsers of this bullshiat holiday, have no capacity for thinking within the reality that office workers now inhabit. But we have no intention of letting that stop us from making these sort of stupid declarations."
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wear a fun mask!
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can this wait until tomorrow? Ive got a bunch of emials to my boss and he wont be back until tomorrow
I need a to give him one of those I need your help to get this crap done meetings
He gets that confused face and I know he will agree with me just to get me out of his office
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had fun - I edited the hyperlink to the TPS Reports page and replaced it with www.fark.com.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm always having fun at work. I work at home. I'm always on Fark. And I drink a six pack a day. What the fark r the rest of you doin 😂🤣😂😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I worked for a phone company and they would mandate these kinds of things. Like everyone was supposed to dress up for Halloween and crap like that.

/It sucked
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: Reminds me of when I worked for a phone company and they would mandate these kinds of things. Like everyone was supposed to dress up for Halloween and crap like that.

/It sucked


That kind of stuff is literally the only thing I miss about pre-pandemic times
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Retired...Fun at Hanging out in Front of the Drug Store Day.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think my employer got the memo
 
Crid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, the old "one size fits all" approach to "fun" in the workplace.
 
freidog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was having more fun last year when work was from my dining room, over zoom, not wearing pants
I mean, I'm still not wearing pants now that we're back in the office, but I get yelled at for it a lot more.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't do "mandatory fun"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How fun would it be to show up in a Barney costume and loudly declare your intentions were to have set with absolutely everyone in the office? Sure your job is kaput but it would be worth it
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
splelps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I absolutely despise my racist, sexist coworkers so I actively avoid anything not related to work. however, fun story, I used to work support for the UK, and they once tried an international fun day, intending to rent a double decker bus for us. but, they rented a regular bus, and furthermore they had no plan for what to actually do with the bus. we drove a circle around nearby freeway underpasses. it was the strangest thing ever, even the bus driver said so. after we got back, fun day was over.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mandatory fun is like when the master wakes up all the slaves at night and forces them to dance.

If my boss wants me to do something nice, send me home early.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yer no fun.
 
nakago
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
