(ESPN)   On this day in history, the Challenger space shuttle exploded. But a soccer ball that was on-board survived   (espn.com)
Wholesaler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm. Subby, I think you have your shuttle tragedies confused.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that Anne Frank and Amelia Earhart were the only survivors.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... What?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I heard that Anne Frank and Amelia Earhart were the only survivors.


But where were they buried?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should make our next generation of spacecraft out of soccer balls?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the inaccuracy of the headline (not subby, btw), that is a good read.  I knew about the soccer ball but not the small details.

I run past CL High most nights - I think they have the smallest stadium in the district (using the big district stadium in Challenger park for big games) but they *do* play soccer over there which is going on right now - There was a girls game Tuesday.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Challenger exploded on takeoff. Columbia exploded on reentry.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images.wsj.netView Full Size


Study it out
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
bit dusty in here
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WILSOOOOON!
 
stappawho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember watching it live on tv in grade school.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: So we should make our next generation of spacecraft out of soccer balls?


Close,

Fark user imageView Full Size


A.K.A.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stappawho: I remember watching it live on tv in grade school.


That morning I got into an arguement with my dads girlfriend before school (called her a pretty mean name) and she sent me to my room instead of going to school, a short while later she sent me to school and when I got there everyone was watching the tv in the classroom trying to figure out what happened.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Challenger exploded on takeoff. Columbia exploded on reentry.


If you want to be pedantic, neither one exploded. No, not even Challenger.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Ass_Master_Flash: So we should make our next generation of spacecraft out of soccer balls?

Close,

[Fark user image 850x478]

A.K.A.

[Fark user image 576x432]


Why dont they just make the rest of the space shuttle out of the same stuff as the flight recorder?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Ambivalence: Challenger exploded on takeoff. Columbia exploded on reentry.

If you want to be pedantic, neither one exploded. No, not even Challenger.


Broke apart due to aeronautical forces in excess of craft capability.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ever take a soccer ball to the nuts? It's like concrete.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Ambivalence: Challenger exploded on takeoff. Columbia exploded on reentry.

If you want to be pedantic, neither one exploded. No, not even Challenger.


I watched challenger, it exploded. The fuel tanks are part of the shuttle and the fuel tanks exploded.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wiiiiiiiiilllllllssssssooooon!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is kind of weird that America's three space disasters happened in the same week of the calendar - Apollo 1 on Jan 27th, Challenger on the 28th, and Columbia on Feb 1st.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: markie_farkie: I heard that Anne Frank and Amelia Earhart were the only survivors.

But where were they buried?


In an attic, I believe.

/at least, we told them it was an attic. They were blind and deaf, so they didn't really know.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambivalence: dukeblue219: Ambivalence: Challenger exploded on takeoff. Columbia exploded on reentry.

If you want to be pedantic, neither one exploded. No, not even Challenger.

I watched challenger, it exploded. The fuel tanks are part of the shuttle and the fuel tanks exploded.


The way I understand it as it has been explained by many more capable people than me is that the fuel tank exploded, but challenger only broke apart because the explosion forced it into trajectories that put more stress on the craft than it could handle.

So, the challenger seperated from the explosion intact, but basically was put into a trajectory that it couldn't fly in and the stress of travelling at that speed in a trajectory/position it wasn't designed to basically made the craft break apart.
 
