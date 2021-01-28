 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iran happily reports production of a greater than expected amount of reasons to be bombed   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah. That'll happen when you tear up a deal that gave someone incentive to not do a thing they otherwise wanted to do.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎶 Bomb bomb bomb
Bomb bomb Iran 🎶
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they like the sound of Israeli jets.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*number
 
willabr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump, new and improved Iran, now with 20% more.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: *number


It gets tricky when you use a discretely countable noun to refer metaphorically to a continuous / uncountable noun.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let those crazy kids have fun. Weve lost any moral legs to stand on.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I hope they like the sound of Israeli jets.


They better earn their pay
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we had a "master negotiator" of a president.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when a dotard leaves the JCPOA... which took all that enriched uranium from iran and sent it to another country.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not great at math, so maybe this is accurate, but the article says it takes 250kg of 20% to refine into 25kg of 90%. My math is telling me 250kg of 20% has 50kg of what they're looking for. It seems to me they should be able to extract something like 75kg of 90% from 250kg of 20%.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah. That'll happen when you tear up a deal that gave someone incentive to not do a thing they otherwise wanted to do.


And if Iran gets a bomb, Saudi Arabia will be close behind. That will calm everyone down in the Middle East.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: If only we had a "master negotiator" of a president.


If you have a psycho as president, they might wait until someone a bit more level headed takes charge before announcing in which ways they've been misbehaving.

It's a bold strategy.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Republicans wanted.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that the Iranian regime will publically stop enriching uranium once Biden offers sufficient tribute.  Then, they'll just keep it quiet until they have a bomb or the Israelis blow up their facility.  Or the Saudis.  Or anyone else in the region who doesn't want to be subordinated to the Iranians.
 
BigLuca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rode down the highway
Broke the limit, we hit the town
Went through to Texas, yeah Texas, and we had some fun
We met some girls
Some dancers who gave a good time
Broke all the rules
Played all the fools
Yeah yeah they, they, they blew our minds
And I was shaking at the knees
Could I come again please
Yeah them ladies were too kind
You've been
Thunderstruck
 
BigLuca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah. That'll happen when you tear up a deal that gave someone incentive to not do a thing they otherwise wanted to do.

And if Iran gets a bomb, Saudi Arabia will be close behind. That will calm everyone down in the Middle East.


Only if they nuke Mecca.

If they do that I'm sure Muslims will realize since they can't get into heaven anymore they should just dedicate their lives to the betterment of all mankind instead of the whole jihad thing.

/please don't ban me
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dial M for Mossad
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's just 1 kg that they copied and pasted 16 times.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: And if Iran gets a bomb, Saudi Arabia will be close behind. That will calm everyone down in the Middle East.

Only if they nuke Mecca.


If who nukes Mecca?  Iran?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the lign looks like it says...HA!!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
sign
 
Ostman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 400x321]


How jaded would you have to be, to not look at that?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah. That'll happen when you tear up a deal that gave someone incentive to not do a thing they otherwise wanted to do.

And if Iran gets a bomb, Saudi Arabia will be close behind. That will calm everyone down in the Middle East.


I'm not saying it's a good thing.  I'm just saying that we betrayed the agreement that we, they, and a handful of our allies came to. The logical follow-up to that is they decide they are no longer bound to the agreement either, and they're correct.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah. That'll happen when you tear up a deal that gave someone incentive to not do a thing they otherwise wanted to do.

And if Iran gets a bomb, Saudi Arabia will be close behind. That will calm everyone down in the Middle East.


I farking hope Iran gets a bomb soon, I'm tired of Republicans pushing to go to war with them.
 
DVD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah. That'll happen when you tear up a deal that gave someone incentive to not do a thing they otherwise wanted to do.

And if Iran gets a bomb, Saudi Arabia will be close behind. That will calm everyone down in the Middle East.

I'm not saying it's a good thing.  I'm just saying that we betrayed the agreement that we, they, and a handful of our allies came to. The logical follow-upexcuse for them is that is they decide they are no longer bound can more openly run work-arounds and flout the agreement, and they're correct at least in the method of thinking of authoritarian regimes that don't operate in good faith with other countries nor with their own citizens..


________

Try to remember the Green Revolution and the prolonged, bloody crackdown that came after.  Not only do they want the subjugation of all neighbors, but the Ayatollah regime is the warden over the jail that Iran represents for the citizens.

Trump was an idiot using Iran as a demonstration punching bag, but the Iranian regime has not become less evil for Trump's idiocy.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And the problem is we can't just resign the treaties. Because we've proven twice over, first with Bush's literally faked 'reasons' to invade Iraq and now with Trump, that when you elect a Republican president you elect someone who delights in breaking international norms and promises, and we re-elect them every eight years on average.

If we don't solve the Republican problem, we basically have no international standing. If we do treat the Republican party as a problem, we end up being tin-pot dictators.

It's super-fun.
 
