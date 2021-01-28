 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(HelenaIR.com)   Motorist dies after shooting himself in the head during traffic stop, according to article with doubly true headline   (helenair.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, English-language films, Regional Medical Center, Montana Highway, trooper, driver, man, role  
•       •       •

1012 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 1:36 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
those tasers make your muscles twitch.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: those tasers make your muscles twitch.


Yeah... sounds like the cop tazed him while he had the gun to his own head.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should just check the troopers body cam....
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau: They should just check the troopers body cam....

'oh no it was accidentally turned off!'
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: They should just check the troopers body cam....


Grimly, I clicked both "Smart" and "Funny," knowing how that was going to go.
 
Ezekiel Rage
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was one screwed driver. Yeesh.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wantingout: Natalie Portmanteau: They should just check the troopers body cam....

'oh no it was accidentally turned off!'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: vudukungfu: those tasers make your muscles twitch.

Yeah... sounds like the cop tazed him while he had the gun to his own head.


🙄
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I read the news today, oh boy
About a lucky man who made the grade
And though the news was rather sad
Well, I just had to laugh
I saw the photograph
He blew his mind out in a car
He didn't notice that the lights had changed
A crowd of people stood and stared
They'd seen his face before
Nobody was really sure if he was from the House of Lords
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Natalie Portmanteau: They should just check the troopers body cam....

Grimly, I clicked both "Smart" and "Funny," knowing how that was going to go.


When I posted it I was both satisfied with the joke, and quite sad.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The  boy's not right in the head.
 
idlebyte
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even if the taser made the gun go off, he had a gun in his hand near a cop...  No fault on the cop if he deployed the taser... dude had a gun.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know his family will still get the ticket...
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: The  boy's not right in the head.


Or left, or center... it's all in the backseat now.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

idlebyte: Even if the taser made the gun go off, he had a gun in his hand near a cop...  No fault on the cop if he deployed the taser... dude had a gun.


You, sir, are the problem.
🙄
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: The driver fired the weapon, injuring his own head

I believe they mean to say "during the incident, a victim-involved firearm discharge occurred, striking the victim in the head."
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

idlebyte: Even if the taser made the gun go off, he had a gun in his hand near a cop...  No fault on the cop if he deployed the taser... dude had a gun.


somehow it's the cop who is to blame.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well that's one to get out of traffic
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

idlebyte: Even if the taser made the gun go off, he had a gun in his hand near a cop...  No fault on the cop if he deployed the taser... dude had a gun.


Counterpoint: Montana.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.