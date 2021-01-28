 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Normally if you're stuck in traffic and a random stranger offers to inject you with a syringe, it's a bad idea. But hey, 2021, might as well   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Vaccination, coronavirus vaccinations, last doses, Inoculation, Michael Weber, use of leftover doses, impromptu vaccination session  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last woman was so lucky to get it after she missed her appointment. They were all really luck, but don't blame those who turned it down. It must be a bit disconcerting to have several Men standing with supplies and asking if you want a shot. I don't think that I would risk my health like that. The could have had something deadly in those syringes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it. I'm not really a 'feel good story' kind of person of practicality and generosity is what makes the world go 'round.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't it depend on where they inject you?

I.P. by a stranger?  Pass.

Scrotum now that's a different story.
 
nullptr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Doesn't it depend on where they inject you?

I.P. by a stranger?  Pass.

Scrotum now that's a different story.


Usually that costs extra.
 
Chevello
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this going to be like Halloween where instead of candy having poison there are stories of people getting injected with the marijuanas and dying at the next light?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.