(PennLive)   "...We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye, and slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God." - President Ronald Reagan, 35 years ago today   (pennlive.com) divider line
    Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, STS-51-L, Space Shuttle, Space Shuttle Challenger, Kennedy Space Center, crew members, Space Shuttle Columbia, President Ronald Reagan  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I watched it in person from about 60 miles away. I was in second grade, and for kids in that region we always stopped everything to go watch the launch. I'll never forget all the teacher gasping and shuffling us back inside like nothing had happened.

And lest we give Reagan or his speechwriters too much credit, a lot of those lines are from RAF pilot John Gillespie Magee in 1941, who had in turn borrowed some from older poetry.
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was 13.  Saw it on a TV in the classroom.  Watched a documentary on it a few months back that covered it and the investigation after.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm a major malfunction." -Ronald Reagan
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.


He had good speechwriters and he could deliver a message.  So he had that going for him.  That was about it.
 
Your Black Muslim Credit Union
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.


Little known fact. Pocket Ninja wrote speeches for the Reagan admin.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When this happened I was in 4th grade recess and they came outside and brought us in and wheeled a TV into class on a cart and we spent the rest of the day watching the news.

I was the first one to bring up the possibility of an inside job.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How to fit 7 astronauts in a yugo.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They slipped the surly bonds of earth for a bit, but were alive on the way down until they crashed into earth again...and, you know, touched the face of God at that point.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.


Hero tag was meant for the Challenger astronauts. Though you can't deny that it was a good speech and at the time people needed to hear it to start to grieve.

/subby
 
DVD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reagan had bad.  Reagan still had better presidentialing than what we've seen for the last 4 years.

\8 days since our sitting president was a national embarrassment!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Suddenly God face touching.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I work at NASA so I'm getting a kick outta....Oh wait, I'm not. 
Many of us *hate* this time of the year.
Bad Juju, don'tchaknow...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Your Black Muslim Credit Union: Pocket Ninja: I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.

Little known fact. Pocket Ninja wrote speeches for the Reagan admin.


I was going to say "PocketNinja is Peggy Noonan?!?!" But I don't want him to punch me in the face.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't the astronaut motto: "It's a good day to die!"? ??

/ vaguely remember hearing it somewhere
 
Rucker10
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's weird. Wasn't there a bunch of rumors floating around that the white house staff was pressuring NASA management to make sure the launch happened that day regardless of safety concerns so the president could have something to talk about during his state of the union?

I mean I guess he did have something to talk about after all. Such hero, so much wow.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's certainly poetic but unfortunately they died of blunt trauma from impact when they hit the surface of the ocean.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/ok, I feel a bit bad about this one...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

enry: Pocket Ninja: I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.

He had good speechwriters and he could deliver a message.  So he had that going for him.  That was about it.


Compared to Carter or Ford, he was definitely a solid orator.

Hey, maybe we should consider finding MORE celebrity television stars to get into politics. What could possibly go wrong?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That is dangerous stuff. Still. Imagine the stress of riding a rocket.

I've mentioned before, a good friend of mine is a retired astronaut. When they reached orbit, they all looked at each other and giggled. Because they were still alive.

Then they got to work.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DVD: Reagan had bad.  Reagan still had better presidentialing than what we've seen for the last 4 years.

\8 days since our sitting president was a national embarrassment! insurrectionist shiatgoblin.


He managed to upgrade his shiatty-ness in the last 2 months of his term.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus, why don't you guys line up.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NikolaiFarkoff:

And lest we give Reagan or his speechwriters too much credit, a lot of those lines are from RAF pilot John Gillespie Magee in 1941, who had in turn borrowed some from older poetry.

Well, I know I couldn't have cobbled together words of comfort any better, especially then since I was in 7th grade at the time.

I've given three eulogies since in my life, and in hindsight they all sucked.
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pueblonative: How to fit 7 astronauts in a yugo.


Take out the engine. On those things, the engines never worked anyway.

/ex Yugoslavian auto-part warehouse worker for them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some Farking Lurker:

Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."

Fark user imageView Full Size


                                                I don't take responsibility at all
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Jesus, why don't you guys line up.....

[Fark user image 850x848]


Seriously?  Trump set the bar so incredibly low, ANY amount of sanity is something to be celebrated.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Jesus, why don't you guys line up.....

[Fark user image 850x848]


And just when we thought this thing was gonna play out with nobody getting wild homes drops a Monica Lewinsky joke.

You on youre way, you the next Lenny Bruce.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: [media.npr.org image 800x599]

Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."


I actually had a meme all made up but you know what? I'm over the Trump thing. He's gone and God willing America doesn't give us a replacement in four years.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I hope you're not implying that Reagan came up with those words himself, subby.


Seriously. I do not need Reagan's words about the invisible sky man to have significant respect and memories of the events of that day. I watched it happen on television live and will never forget the strange feelings of not understanding what was happening then we heard those awful words that there was report that the vehicle had exploded and saw the faces of the families of the astronauts.

Even then, along with most of the country I kept hoping that by some miracle the astronauts would somehow be found alive. It was incomprehensible. And I will never forget it. And screw you Reagan. You were never worthy of those heroes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

guestguy: ChipNASA: Jesus, why don't you guys line up.....

[Fark user image 850x848]

Seriously?  Trump set the bar so incredibly low, ANY amount of sanity is something to be celebrated.


Careful! Dont mess with this guy!

He's comin' at us with a pocket full of razor sharp Monica Lewinsky jokes!
 
nursetim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: I work at NASA so I'm getting a kick outta....Oh wait, I'm not. 
Many of us *hate* this time of the year.
Bad Juju, don'tchaknow...


And yesterday was the anniversary of Apollo 1 and Monday is the anniversary of Columbia.  I imagine this time of the year is rough.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This should answer some questions. 
They didn't SPLAT on the Ocean as a cause of death, it probably happened much earlier. 
https://heavy.com/entertainment/2020/​0​9/challenger-astronauts-death-what-hap​pened/
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: [media.npr.org image 800x599]

Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of those "remember where you were when this happened?" days. Most of which are usually bad news.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you haven't seen it, the documentary about Challenger on Netflix is well done.

Also made me want to punch that Morton Thiokol executive, sitting there during his interview for the show saying 'I still don't see how it was our fault'. (Not an exact quote)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hallows_Eve:
Well, I know I couldn't have cobbled together words of comfort any better, especially then since I was in 7th grade at the time.

I've given three eulogies since in my life, and in hindsight they all sucked.

I wonder if people living in Nantucket ever get writer's block when eulogizing local men. I would hope not.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's not be total downers on today's date. After all, it's Ernie's birthday!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
STS-51L Challenger - Launch Coverage
Youtube SdWlcmnFIuI
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Some Farking Lurker: [media.npr.org image 800x599]

Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."

I actually had a meme all made up but you know what? I'm over the Trump thing. He's gone and God willing America doesn't give us a replacement in four years.


America says "Hold my beer..."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Airplane Movie-Ronald Reagan Joke
Youtube TVnHpeYoCMo
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Some Farking Lurker: [media.npr.org image 800x599]

Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."

[Fark user image 729x500]


How fitting that even in the right's own dumbass memes, he's walking side-by-side with Kim Jong-un...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: ChipNASA: Jesus, why don't you guys line up.....

[Fark user image 850x848]

Seriously?  Trump set the bar so incredibly low, ANY amount of sanity is something to be celebrated.


Today is ostrich gif day.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember my dad saying "Well, the Russians do that all the time."
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
While I firmly believe Reagan was in enept, corrupted stooge who set the stage for what we're seeing in today's Trumpy Republicanism, one this remains true: Reagan was never an asshole.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nursetim: ChipNASA: I work at NASA so I'm getting a kick outta....Oh wait, I'm not.
Many of us *hate* this time of the year.
Bad Juju, don'tchaknow...

And yesterday was the anniversary of Apollo 1 and Monday is the anniversary of Columbia.  I imagine this time of the year is rough.


You nailed it.
The last week of Jan and first few days of Feb, we kinda bow our collective heads and there's generally an unwritten rule , I , (I could be full of shiat too, you know) that no launches this week anymore...
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Some Farking Lurker: [media.npr.org image 800x599]

Good thing this didn't happen more recently. We might have been stuck with "I like astronauts who didn't blow up."

[Fark user image 729x500]


Do go on...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: NikolaiFarkoff:

And lest we give Reagan or his speechwriters too much credit, a lot of those lines are from RAF pilot John Gillespie Magee in 1941, who had in turn borrowed some from older poetry.

Well, I know I couldn't have cobbled together words of comfort any better, especially then since I was in 7th grade at the time.

I've given three eulogies since in my life, and in hindsight they all sucked.


You're in good company. In hindsight, so did Reagan, only not just at eulogies.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: I work at NASA so I'm getting a kick outta....Oh wait, I'm not. 
Many of us *hate* this time of the year.
Bad Juju, don'tchaknow...


About three days off from the 18th anniversary of Columbia too. I can imagine anyone wanting to launch anything during that window.

CSB, or not: In 2003 on the anniversary of Challenger, I was watching the news, pretty sure it was CNN, who mentioned a 'this day in history" on the scrolling feed, and I pointed out to my husband that the feed said it was the 17th anniversary of the Space Shuttle ColumbiaDisaster. We remarked that high school internswere running the feed these days, too young to get the name of the ship right, or whatnot.

Three days later, Columbia did crash, but no one else outside of me showing my spouse seemed to notice or saw that feed mistake three days prior.
 
