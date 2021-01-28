 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPLC Lake Charles)   Because Gawd forbid a racist necrophiliac would dig up the wrong corpse   (kplctv.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, Cremation, Burial, Cemetery, Headstone, Grave, Allen Parish Sheriff's Deputy, Coffin, Oaklin Springs Cemetery  
•       •       •

1451 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 11:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MAGA
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.


"It was in their by-laws that the cemetery was 'white's only,'" says widow Karla Semien. "I just kinda looked at her and she said 'there's no coloreds allowed.'"

I'm guessing some old, racist hag.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.


If you go back and reread the article, the person who said no also said no in the most dickish way possible.  They should be outed and shamed.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cemetery board members say they will try to make a decision by Thursday night to resolve this issue."

You know, a whole lot of confusion could have been avoided if someone at KPLC had paid attention in English class. It kind of sounds like it will be a difficult decision to make, not that they are attempting to meet a specific deadline.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be funny if all people buried there went Black Heaven.  Which would, of course, be He'll for them.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.


I mean, couldn't the just ignore the bylaws? Sure some asshole family member of someone buried there could sue, but likely it would run afoul of civil rights legislation that was passed since the bylaws were written, which would lead to a dismissal.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

guestguy: Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.

"It was in their by-laws that the cemetery was 'white's only,'" says widow Karla Semien. "I just kinda looked at her and she said 'there's no coloreds allowed.'"

I'm guessing some old, racist hag.


Who had been just waiting for the opportunity to say that to someone.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Be funny if all people buried there went Black Heaven.  Which would, of course, be He'll for them.


I agree with what you were trying to say ;)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Certain Concerned™ people have assured me that modern racism against black people is usually imagined and that we should all be ashamed for feeding their victim complex.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.

"It was in their by-laws that the cemetery was 'white's only,'" says widow Karla Semien. "I just kinda looked at her and she said 'there's no coloreds allowed.'"

I'm guessing some old, racist hag.

Who had been just waiting for the opportunity to say that to someone.


And when the opportunity finally presented itself...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA


Maybe they meant no Blue corpses could be buried there?

/ducks
//runs out of thread screaming bloody murder
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I'm farking a corpse, I don't see color. Except for maybe a hint of purplish green.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.


So why couldn't he just say "that is a stupid rule and I won't enforce it"?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
White only pies
Youtube SB3C-bIwatQ
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bury him there anyway. What are the other dead folks gonna do, move out?
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.


The f*ck?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Real Men of Genius
Mister Racist Necrophiliac
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/nope, just can't pull through this song...too much
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Headline makes no sense. Assuming they're white, wouldn't a racist not be interested in a black body?
 
Zasteva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
IANAL, but wouldn't Federal and State civil rights laws make that clause unenforceable. I know that Supreme Court rules that housing covenants that restricted sales of housing to non-whites were illegal and unenforceable. Pretty sure this would be the same.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.


Not sure if serious?.gif
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loucifer: When I'm farking a corpse, I don't see color. Except for maybe a hint of purplish green.


Yuck. Yucky yuck. Thanks a lot for that image. Now I'm gonna have to watch Mary Poppins to get it out of my head.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zasteva: RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.

Not sure if serious?.gif


I seen those cemeteries before, but I don't think they'll discriminate.  I know of African American ones that will bury anybody.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zasteva: RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.

Not sure if serious?.gif


Pretty sure he's only half-joking...at best.  I have him farkied in red, so this probably isn't the first time he's said some bigoted shiat on here.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zasteva: RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.

Not sure if serious?.gif


*Checks notes* He's serious.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Be funny if all people buried there went Black Heaven.  Which would, of course, be He'll for them.


Read your Mark Twain, just not the stuff they published during his life, but the hot stuff they kept in reserve for later.

"Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven" is a real eye opener.   There's also an intergalactic race with a ship carrying coal to Hell.  Of course there is.  Two giant paddle wheelers.

Heaven is so full of black people, that a white person there is very rare and creeps the inhabitants out.  I  use the term "inhabitants" to mean all the beings in heaven, the earth is just a small backwater planet, so humans are themselves a quirky oddity.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loucifer: When I'm farking a corpse, I don't see color. Except for maybe a hint of purplish green.


Local organic and drug free are your best bet.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Back in the late 80s, I traveled from my home in Minnesota to Daytona Beach, Florida to work as a DJ during Spring Break for MTVs concert series.

I was on my night off when I got a call from another DJ from a club down the road. He was sick and couldn't work and wanted to know if I could cover his shift. The club owner would pay me double my standard rate and throw in a free dinner. It was Bike Week, so the town was crazy busy with motorcycle enthusiasts and Spring Breakers and the crowds were great and the tips pretty good too, so I said yes.

So, I show up early at the club to make sure I got set up properly in an unfamiliar booth, but as I'm walking up to the door, I see a big sign posted on the glass:

NO COLORS ALLOWED!

I immediately lose my shiat as the club owner is heading over to greet me...

Owner: "Hey, Pope! Great to see y..."

Me: "Ohhh, hell no! Hell no! I am not working for some racist-ass place! I knew Florida had issues, but this is...hell no! No farkin' way!"

Owner: (taken aback) "Sorry, but what in the hell are you talking about?"

Me: "You! This farkin' place! You have a sign that says black people aren't allowed in here! Seriously?! What the fark, man?!"

[I point to the sign in a haughty way]

Owner: "Um...that sign refers to biker gang colors. You know, the patches that they wear? We don't allow people to display them in here to reduce the chance of violence, especially during Bike Week."

Me: (Minnesota-ly) "Ohhhh. Uh-huh. OK, where do I set up?"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

guestguy: RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.

The f*ck?


Cemeteries can and do set their own rules there are extensive regulations around them and depending on jurisdiction changing their rules can be a hassle. I only ran into this because me grandmother wanted to be buried in her hometown and the only one with space was Catholic and she wasn't a Catholic. It's more common that Jewish cemeteries are sticky on the rules than Catholic ones but I guess if business is good it doesn't matter. Never heard of racial discrimination in cemeteries I don't imagine it's something that comes up all that often anymore.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Diogenes: The President of the Oaklin Springs Cemetery Association, Creig Vizena, outlined the clause in their by-laws, which says "the right of burial of the remains of white human beings..." It's a cemetery contract which he says dates back to the 50′s.

"It never came up," says Vizena. "I take full responsibility for that. I've been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the by-laws."

...

The Semien's say the cemetery president attempted to rectify the problem by changing the by-laws. However, they say nothing can change the fact they were initially denied based on skin color.

"I even offered them, I can't sell you one, but I can give you one of mine," says Vizena. "That's how strongly I feel about fixing it!"

I want to give him some credit here for trying to make it right.  Seems sincere.  But who told the family "no" in the first place then?  Clearly someone was aware of that dumb, racist rule.

So why couldn't he just say "that is a stupid rule and I won't enforce it"?


Remember... this was after the fact. But he IS correct about not knowing and changing the by-laws before this happened. The rascisysts buried could be dug up by thiere relatives and dumped whereever they want.

But the by-law should be changed to "the refusal of burial of the remains of racist human beings... "
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift:Read your Mark Twain, just not the stuff they published during his life, but the hot stuff they kept in reserve for later.

Mark Twain was a brilliant if not deeply farked up person, Here's some children's nightmare fuel
The Adventures of Mark Twain - The Mysterious Stranger (1985) [HD] LEGENDADO PT-BR
Youtube i52iooE2nVI
 
Zasteva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: guestguy: RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.

The f*ck?

Cemeteries can and do set their own rules there are extensive regulations around them and depending on jurisdiction changing their rules can be a hassle. I only ran into this because me grandmother wanted to be buried in her hometown and the only one with space was Catholic and she wasn't a Catholic. It's more common that Jewish cemeteries are sticky on the rules than Catholic ones but I guess if business is good it doesn't matter. Never heard of racial discrimination in cemeteries I don't imagine it's something that comes up all that often anymore.


So why bring up Jewish cemeteries, instead of Catholic ones?

Got something against Jewish people?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.

The f*ck?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cemeteries are stupid anyway. Just throw me out in the woods and let the scavengers and microbes transform "me" into another molecular state.
 
algman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.


Sure, but they have to run a DNA test on the corpse first to demonstrate that you actually have jewish and black blood.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
[adds to list of places to plant "Giant Hogweed"...]
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Cemeteries are stupid anyway. Just throw me out in the woods and let the scavengers and microbes transform "me" into another molecular state.


Do the world a favor and give yer body to a teaching hospital, search "whole body donor". They'll do the cremation for your survivors and give you a spot in a cemetery near the hospital. My kids have the options of dealing with the ashes, if they want. I threw my dad's ashes over Dosewallops Falls, in the Olympic NP... his favorite hunting/recreation area.

/always looking to save space on this planet
// I'm going to the UofWashington, and the wife went to recon it 5 years ago
/// has NOT reported in, so far
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Jews have been discriminating against people using their cemeteries for centuries and it's time we do something about it.


This is why the SAT retired the essay portion of the standardized college test.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The kohanic caste has... interesting requirements when it comes to burial and interaction with dead bodies.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.