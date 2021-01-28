 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Facebook announces that it will no longer recommend "political groups" to its users. Will still allow domestic terrorists to post and coordinate in those groups, of course, but they're officially "not recommended"   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A day late and a dollar short.

You're still bleeding people and you will never be right with the world. You aided and abetted bad actors trying to overthrow our democracy.

So suck on a duck, Zuck.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Astorix: A day late and a dollar short.

You're still bleeding people and you will never be right with the world. You aided and abetted bad actors trying to overthrow our democracy.

So suck on a duck, Zuck.


You act like Zuck is done - he's not. Right-wing domestic terrorists are still recruiting and organizing using Facebook tech.

This is Far from over.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a big part of how people have gotten radicalized. They watch something that is seemingly ok, then get recommended groups that are far to the extreme, like the frog that gets put in warm water and Facebook slowly turns the heat up.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire point of this announcement is the old game where a corporation pretends to self-regulate in an effort to dissuade the public from actually regulating them.

Facebook is making a show of not needing adult supervision from Congress.

That's the entire thing happening here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuckerberg isn't just doing insurrections.  He also coordinates the occasional genocide.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I see the hate groups figuring this out. See sub groups of hating and basketweaving, hate and gunsmithing, hate and quilting, hate and better knot tying.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great!
Now stop all the other nonsensical recommendations that flood my feed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But now how will I know which white supremacist group to join???
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure media outlets will be able to see how this is bullshiat in a couple of weeks.

Whether or not they report on it is another thing.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Facebook. Where you can get your 15 minutes delivered to you 24/7.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuckerberg: "It's definitely in my best interest to pretend like I care about human lives."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Biden didn't win, Facebook wouldn't have made this move at all. They know they're responsible for the brainwashing of a huge population of people on their platforms, and they do not want to be held liable or face any repercussions for doing so.  Congress and Biden must break up Facebook.  There must be consequences for their role in all of this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.


This. Booker and Facetwit don't need to be fixed.
They need to die.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is not political groups.   It's hate groups that hide behind the cover of being political groups that is a problem.  If I am part of a group that is pushing for candidates to win elections fairly and freely, and our intention is to make a better world for everyone, we are not the problem.  If I am part of a group that makes up BS to try to get leaders elected who will make things worse for poor people or minorities, because we think that will make things better for our race, then we are the problem.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Zuckerberg isn't just doing insurrections.  He also coordinates the occasional genocide.


I think he just needs to find love...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Politics, the opiate of the religious masses.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.


Seriously. If any of you still has a Facebook account, please consider a permanent deactivation.

The mynocks will try to keep you around, but you must focus on escaping the exogorth.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.


100% this.

Its like back when people made excuses to still be on AOL.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: If Biden didn't win, Facebook wouldn't have made this move at all. They know they're responsible for the brainwashing of a huge population of people on their platforms, and they do not want to be held liable or face any repercussions for doing so.  Congress and Biden must break up Facebook.  There must be consequences for their role in all of this.


About that brainwashing .... when did "global symbol for anarchy" enter your life?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Generation_D: NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.

100% this.

Its like back when people made excuses to still be on AOL.


Hey, hey, hey -- AOL was always crap, but they had far better web design than Facebook, which is like the worst of GeoCities kinds of terrible.

Everything else aside, I quit Facebook mostly because the site itself was just so ugly, tiresome, and bad.  I felt like I was letting Western Civilization down by tacitly endorsing such a failure of design and technology.  Even Google is better at web design.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reichbook.
 
Karne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.


I've been using Facebook for ten years. I've never once seen any of these pages you clutch your pearls over. Are you sure you understand how Facebook works?
You choose the pages you follow and add and delete the people and pages you want to see. If you see racism and white nationalism, it's because you added it.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karne: NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.

I've been using Facebook for ten years. I've never once seen any of these pages you clutch your pearls over. Are you sure you understand how Facebook works?
You choose the pages you follow and add and delete the people and pages you want to see. If you see racism and white nationalism, it's because you added it.


I've never had a FB account. One does not need a social media account if one does not have any friends.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karne: NuclearPenguins: If you're still using Facebook in 2021 you're part of the problem.

I've been using Facebook for ten years. I've never once seen any of these pages you clutch your pearls over. Are you sure you understand how Facebook works?
You choose the pages you follow and add and delete the people and pages you want to see. If you see racism and white nationalism, it's because you added it.


It's not about understanding the fundamentals of Facebook's functionality, It's straight up kicking it to the curb because of the people who created it are terrible humans, and even more terrible humans keep using it to write love letters to Hitler.

It's a BS propaganda machine that needs to be shut down, and those who can't see that are truly a big part of the problem.

Just keep posting your food and cat pictures, it's all harmless fun in there ya know..
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back 10 or 12 years ago, I ran a political group on Facebook called "None of the Above." It was mostly biatching about our local elections, city and county commission, that sort of thing.  After a while, some of the group members started picking fights for seemingly no reason.  I shut it down.

Now, years later, I recognize the shiat-stirrers as very vocal QAnon Magats. Quelle suprise.

/Why yes, I did steal the name from Brewster's Millions
//John Candy was a legend
///Slashies in threes.
 
