(Reuters)   "Bison Rangers in the Garden of England" is A) an obscure indie film directed by Terry Gilliam. B) a new wave band from the late 80's C) an actual job that will soon be available   (reuters.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Simpsons - In the Garden of Eden
Youtube qSCUhqsy4Nk

R.I.P. In the Garden of Eden
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I told you I spent the last 15 years studying and working with American Bison at the National Bison Range here in Montana and due to the recent bureaucratic change up, I'm looking for a new job and would love to try England.

/I haven't been, which is why I was wondering if it's illegal to lie on a resume in England.
//I do live "near" the bison range (near for Montana) and I have both seen and eaten bison.
///maybe I'll email them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: What if I told you I spent the last 15 years studying and working with American Bison at the National Bison Range here in Montana


Id say go fu*k yourself.
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Count this guy out:

'I ain't messing with you': Reporter flees after spotting herd of bison I ABC7
Youtube PSmaxKQrcvQ
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.redd.it image 850x842]


Goddamnit, that was my line!
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: dothemath: [i.redd.it image 850x842]

Goddamnit, that was my line!
[i.gifer.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Buscemi and Sandler must be pretty tight, theyve made like ten movies together.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hurd all beasts with love...

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Okieboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy might still be available:
Guy On A Buffalo - Episode 1 (Bears, Indians & Such)
Youtube iJ4T9CQA0UM
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Blean Woods is just Northwest of Canterbury in Southeast England. It seems like an odd place to keep a herd of large animals considering the proximity to relatively large populations.
 
