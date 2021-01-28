 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption this horse, of course
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original:
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am announcing today that I have agreed to return and star in "Sex and the City: 2021", which will begin production next week.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Mr. Horse, would you care to comment?"
"Neigh."
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Please has anyone seen my brother, Khartoum?  He went missing from the stables and I...I fear the worst.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I said the subject of glue was off-limits. No further questions."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"As President, rest assured that the people behind me will see me for what I truly am."
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Catherine the Great?
More like Cathy the Meh.
 
alice_600
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I did not have sexual relations with that mare!
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"...we're joined live now by Senator Buster, as he responds to his historic 'aye' vote in the United States Animal Senate."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Matthew come home, I'm stable again!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Belmont? You kidding me? Belmont?"
 
